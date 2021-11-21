Admirals Stop Moose, Snap Losing Skid

Milwaukee, WI - Rocco Grimaldi scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

The win snapped the Admirals seven game road losing streak to start the season, a franchise record. It also snapped the Ads six-game winless skid (0-5-1-0). The Admirals last win was Nov. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against Iowa.

Milwaukee scored the first goal of the game at 1:25 of the first period. Grimaldi deked a defender in the left circle, cut to the slot and wired a shot under the crossbar for his second goal of the season. Ads defenseman Jeremy Davies picked up the lone assist. It was the fifth time the Admirals scored the first goal of a gem this season.

Manitoba tied the game with a power play goal at :42 of the second period. Ville Heinola's slap shot from the right point eluded Ingram to knot the score at one.

The Admirals reclaimed the lead at 5:25 of the second frame. Grimaldi lobbed the puck toward Moose goalie Mikhail Berdin from the blue line. The puck bounced off Berdin's glove and Cole Schneider swooped in to bury a backhander into the goal for his seventh tally fo the year. Grimaldi and Cody Glass were awarded assists on the goal.

Milwaukee's Matt Donovan scored his second goal of the season at 6:15 of the second period to give the Admirals a 3-1 lead. It proved to be the game-winner. Donovan's shot from the slot went pass Berdin as three other Admirals looked on behind the Moose defense. Davies and Egor Afanasyev recorded the helpers.

Cole Smith scored a 5-on-3 power play goal for the Admirals to extend the lead to 4-1. Smith, standing in the slot, converted a tic-tac-toe pass that started with Matt Luff in the left circle, to the left post for Schneider, then to Smith for the goal. It was Smith's fourth goal of the season and second on the power play. The assist was Luff's 100th career American Hockey League (AHL) point.

While still on the power play, Manitoba's Kristian Reichel scored a shorthanded goal at 5:42 of the third to cut the deficit to two.

With 1:58 remaining, Grimaldi scored an empty-net shorthanded goal to seal the win for Milwaukee. Schneider picked up the sole assist.

Admirals goalie Connor Ingram stopped 29 shots to earn the win.

Milwaukee returns home Wed., Nov. 24 to host the Grand Rapids Griffins at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

