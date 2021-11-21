McLaughlin's Big Night and Delia's Big Saves Give Hogs a 3-2 Shootout Win over Wolves

Rosemont, IL - Forward Dylan McLaughlin recorded a goal and an assist and scored the game-winning marker in the shootout to send the Rockford IceHogs (5-6-1-0) over the Chicago Wolves (8-3-1-1) 3-2 at Allstate Arena Saturday evening. Goaltender Collin Delia made 31 saves and denied all four Wolves shooters in the breakaway contest.

Wolves forward Stefan Noesen began the scoring with a shorthanded goal 2:26 into the contest, stealing the puck away at center ice sliding in his fourth goal of the season under the pads of Delia. Moments later, forward David Gust made it 2-0, striking on the power play at 8:06.

The IceHogs fought back in the second period and were rewarded with 1:01 left in the frame as McLaughlin pushed a rebound past Wolves goalie Alex Lyon (SOL, 23 saves on 25 shots) from D.J. Busdeker and Jakub Galvas.

Forward Evan Barratt kept the momentum moving along for the IceHogs and buried a power-play goal 1:44 into the third period to tie the contest with help from Andrei Altybarmakian and McLaughlin to make it 2-2 and force extra hockey.

When neither side could find the game-winning goal in overtime, both the IceHogs and Wolves moved into the shootout for the first time this season. Delia and Lyon each denied the first three shooters until McLaughlin found the back of the net to start the fourth round. Delia sealed the victory with a game-winning save on Gust.

The IceHogs went 1-for-4 on the power play tonight while the Wolves went 1-for-3.

The Rockford IceHogs drop the gloves against cancer with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals! IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-editing lavender Hockey Fights Cancer-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game and online through IceHogs.com and DASH. Buy Tickets

IceHogs fans are encouraged to join several special moments during the game and fill out custom "I Fight For" signs that will be located throughout BMO Harris Bank Center. Snap a photo with your signs and tag the IceHogs on your favorite social media platform!

During pregame warmups on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, select IceHogs players will be using custom sticks featuring special messages and names of fans' loved ones as a part of the second annual Stick It to Cancer initiative. More Information

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

