Wichita Concludes Homestand Tonight vs. Mavericks

January 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Quinn Preston Battles Kansas City Mavericks' Alec Baer

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, concludes a five-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. The Thunder are 4-0-1 in the season-series against Kansas City. All-time, Wichita is 85-58-22 against Kansas City and 45-27-7 at home against the Mavericks.

The Thunder won last night at home against Allen by a 3-1 final. Kansas City was off and last played on Monday at Cable Dahmer Arena against Rapid City. The Mavericks fell in overtime to the Rush, 4-3.

Tonight is the first meeting between the two teams since early December. Wichita sits in second place with 47 points. Kansas City is in fourth place with 37 points and has played five less games than the Thunder.

Jay Dickman recorded his 13th goal of the season last night. He has points in five-straight, assists in his last three, goals in four of his last five and a goal and an assist in back-to-back games.

Dylan MacPherson has points in three-straight games and four points in his last three. He has already surpassed his career-high in goals with seven this year. The fourth-year pro has 17 points (7g, 10a) in 35 games this season.

Quinn recorded a goal and an assist last night. He has goals in back-to-back games and three points over his last two.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1381) and fourth in saves (755)...Quinn Preston is sixth in rookie scoring with 32 points and tied for first in rookie scoring with six power play goals...Mark Liwiski is tied for second for rookies with 79 penalty minutes...Cole MacDonald is fifth in points by a defenseman with 26, tied for second among defenseman with 22 assists, first for defenseman with 15 power play assists and power play points (18)...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 17-9-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

MAVS NOTES - Jeremy McKenna is third in shots (140)...Shane Starrett is seventh in the league with a 2.46 goals-against average...Kansas City is 8-6-4 when scoring first...Kansas City is 5-5-3 when leading after one...Kansas City is 10-2-2 when leading after two...Kansas City is 7-2-0 when tied after one

Join us tonight as we celebrate our great city for #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Bonavia, Hajoca and US Mortgage. We are also honoring the heritage of the Air Capital with A Salute to Aviation, presented by Augusta Flight Center. The team will be wearing a special Air Capital-themed uniform that will be auctioned live on the ice after the game.

The El Trueno uniforms are now live on the DASH Auction App. Bidding ends on Saturday, January 21. To bid on your favorite player's jersey, click here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

