Utah Takes Rubber Match in Game Three

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-1 to the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday evening at the BOK Center.

Jimmy Soper scored on the second shot of the game on back-to-back nights, depositing a chance past Trent Miner just 1:20 in. Cam Strong responded, tying the game 1-1 at the 9:06 mark with a tip from a Jordan Martel shot. Cameron Wright, the leading goal scorer for the Grizzlies, gave Utah a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission at the 16:16 mark of the first.

Dylan Fitze scored the lone goal of the second period, his second snap-shot goal of the weekend, 2:43 into the second period - giving Utah a 3-1 lead.

Utah scored its fourth unanswered via Brandon Cutler 32 seconds into the back half of the final period, closing the three-goal victory for the Grizzlies.

The Oilers head down to the Lone Star State next week, squaring off against the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:05 p.m.

