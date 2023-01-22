Growlers Tame Thunder 6-4
January 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers wrapped up a busy weekend with a 6-4 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday evening at Cool Insuring Arena.
Todd Skirving led the way with a pair of powerplay goals while Zach Solow notched three assists in a ten goal thriller.
Newfoundland visit Cincinnati midweek with puckdrop set for 9:05 pm NL time on Wednesday night.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - T. Skirving
2. ADK - S. Harper
3. NFL - Z. Solow
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2023
- Indy Falls to Wheeling to Finish Weekend - Indy Fuel
- Keenan Picks up First Professional Hat Trick in Walleye Sweep - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Get a Goal from Bo Hanson in 5-1 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Fall to Cyclones, Go 2-1 on Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Earn Big Comeback Win in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Tame Thunder 6-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fast Start Gets 'Clones to Fly over K-Wings, 6-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- Oilers Bounce Back with Pristine Win over Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Abbotsford Recalls Defenseman Chad Nychuk from Loan to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, January 22 at 3:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions vs. Raiders at DCU Center: Puck-Drop at 3:05 p.m. - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Face KC this Afternoon - Allen Americans
- Rush Fight Back, Win Late, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Score Late Short-Handed Goal For 5-4 Win Over Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Cossa Lands First Professional Shutout In 5-0 Victory Over Iowa - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Tame Thunder 6-4
- Growlers Topped 5-0 by Thunder
- Growlers Rock Railers 3-2
- Growlers Sweep Railers with 6-4 Win
- Growlers Outlast Railers 4-3 In Ot