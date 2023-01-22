Growlers Tame Thunder 6-4

The Newfoundland Growlers wrapped up a busy weekend with a 6-4 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday evening at Cool Insuring Arena.

Todd Skirving led the way with a pair of powerplay goals while Zach Solow notched three assists in a ten goal thriller.

Newfoundland visit Cincinnati midweek with puckdrop set for 9:05 pm NL time on Wednesday night.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. ADK - S. Harper

3. NFL - Z. Solow

