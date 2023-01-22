Miner Shines in Utah's 4-1 Victory

January 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - Trent Miner saved 44 of 45 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon at BOK Center. Utah won 2 out of 3 games in the weekend series.

Tulsa's Jimmy Soper scored 1:20 into the contest. It was Tulsa's first shot on goal in the game. Trent Miner went on to save the final 44 shots to earn his 6th win of the season. Utah tied the game 9:06 in as Cam Strong redirected a Jordan Martel shot. Later in the first period Cameron Wright scored what turned out to be the game winner 16:16 in. Wright now leads the Grizzlies with 11 goals this season. It's also Wright's team leading 5th game winning goal. Utah led 2-1 after 1 period.

Dylan Fitze scored 2:43 into the second period with Brycen Martin getting the assist. Utah led 3-1 after 2 periods. Brandon Cutler added some insurance 10:32 into the third period to complete the scoring.

Utah's penalty kill was a perfect 8 for 8. Their power play was 0 for 5. The Grizzlies officially began the second half of the season as it was game 37 of 72 in the regular season.

Utah begins a 6 game homestand on Wednesday night vs Rapid City. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 44 of 45 saves.

2. Brycen Martin (Utah) - 1 assist.

3. Jimmy Soper (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.