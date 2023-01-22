Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, January 22 at 3:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign against the Jacksonville Icemen today at the North Charleston Coliseum. This afternoon will complete the Stingrays' three-game weekend after beating Jacksonville on Friday and Atlanta on Saturday.

LAST TIME OUT

Clay Stevenson turned back 33 of 35 shots as the Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night. Carter Turnbull led the way for South Carolina with a pair of goals, his league-leading 22nd and 23rd of the season. Alex Fortin and Jonny Evans added markers for the second straight night.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 29-26-5-0 in 60 all-time regular-season meetings with the Icemen since their inaugural season in 2017-18. The Stingrays are 2-1-1 against the Icemen this season, winning each of the last two contests including a 6-3 victory over the Icemen on Friday in Jacksonville.

MAKING IT COUNT

In their 34 games this season, South Carolina has only been outshot nine times, but have yet to lose in regulation in those situations. The Stingrays are a highly skilled team that score 3.68 goals per game, good for sixth in the ECHL. Due to the high-flying offense, the Stingrays are 7-0-2 when being outshot meaning they make their shots count.

JONNY'S ROLLING

Rookie Jonny Evans scored three goals in the first three games before going on a 20-game scoreless streak. Evans broke the drought last Friday against Savannah and now has goals in three of the past five games after scoring in back-to-back contests to open the weekend. Evans looks to keep things going tonight against Jacksonville where he leads South Carolina in the series with six points on one goal and five assists.

STINGRAYS IN THE MIDDLE

The Stingrays have found themselves either leading or tied following the first period of play in 26 of their 34 games this year yet turn up the intensity in the second frame where they have scored 41% (51/125) of their goals. South Carolina has outscored opponents by 24 in the middle frame, the second-largest differential in the league. Their second period success has led to a lead in 18 games when entering the final period where South Carolina has yet to lose in regulation.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

South Carolina at Florida - Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester - Friday, February 2 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester - Saturday, February 3 at 7:05 p.m.

