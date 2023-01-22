Rush Fight Back, Win Late, 5-4

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Logan Nelson and Matt Marcinew each scored twice and Calder Brooks buried the game-winning goal shorthanded in the final minute of the third period as the Rush beat the Idaho Steelheads 5-4 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

With Rapid City trailing 3-2 in the third period, Alex Aleardi charged into the attacking zone and left a pass for Nelson in the slot. He hammered a one-timer top shelf and the Rush tied the game at three.

Later, while the Rush were on a power play, Aleardi took a stretch pass from Carter Robertson and sped down the left wing. He fired a pass across the top of the crease to Nelson who tapped it in on the back side and Rapid City took its first lead of the game.

Idaho then answered with a power play tally. Matt Register lofted a shot on net that Adam Carlson stopped but Jordan Kawaguchi gathered the rebound and sent it home to even things at four.

With just over a minute remaining in regulation, Robertson was called for cross checking and the Rush went to the penalty kill. But they won the defensive zone draw and sprung Brooks down the left wing. With an edge on the defense, Brooks charged into the attacking end and sent a wrist shot between the legs of Adam Scheel for the eventual game-winning goal.

Idaho opened the scoring in the first period with a Justin Ducharme goal. The Rush squared things in the second after Idaho goaltender Adam Scheel turned the puck over behind the net. It eventually found Marcinew in the slot and he slung a shot into the vacated net, tying the game at one.

Idaho then got a pair to put itself up by two. First, A.J. White put home a rebound on the power play then Register snuck a slap shot through from the point. Marcinew brought Rapid City back within one when he finished on the short side off a feed from Max Coatta.

Nelson and Marcinew each scored twice, Coatta had three assists and Aleardi had two. The Rush improved to 20-18-1-0 in the win while Idaho fell to 29-7-0-1. Rapid City will now hit the road for three games next week against the Utah Grizzlies. It starts on Wednesday night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

