Indy Falls to Wheeling to Finish Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers for a Sunday afternoon matchup in an attempt to win their fifth straight game and their fourth against the Nailers this season. Despite scoring the first goal of the game, three third period goals for Wheeling gave them the win, 3-1.

1ST PERIOD

The first period started off slowly, with just a pair of tripping penalties handed out before the halfway point. Zach Driscoll made some flashy saves as Wheeling seemed to dominate possession. Cam Hillis took a holding penalty at 17:57 but the Fuel were able to kill it off just before time expired.

The first period ended with no score and the Nailers outshooting Indy 5-4.

2ND PERIOD

The second period started similarly to the first, with just one penalty handed out in the first half to Indy's Andrew Perrott for cross-checking which was killed off.

By the halfway point in regulation, there were just seventeen shots on goal between both teams and no scoring. It was Cam Hillis who scored first at 12:51 to put the Fuel up 1-0.

There were a few more minor penalties handed out in the period but ultimately the second period ended with the lone goal by Hillis. The Fuel outshot Wheeling 21-9, through two, holding the Nailers to just four shots in the second period.

3RD PERIOD

The beginning of the third frame matched the energy of the rest of the game with a lot of neutral zone battles for the puck and very few shots or whistles blown.

Despite only putting up four shots in the second period, Wheeling came out with much more energy in the third. The Nailers were able to break the shutout with their first goal of the game at 12:16 by Chase Zieky.

Less than three minutes after that, Davis Bunz put the Nailers up 2-1 with the help of Cédric Desruisseaux and Carter Johnson.

The Fuel had a few good chances towards the end of the period, but Samuel Tremblay scored the empty net goal to make it 3-1 and put the game away for Wheeling.

The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, January 27 where they host the Jacksonville Icemen for the first time this season.

