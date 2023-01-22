Oilers Bounce Back with Pristine Win over Utah

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated Utah 5-2 on Nickelodeon Night at the BOK Center on Saturday.

Alex Gilmour snapped his third of the season past Lukas Parik on the first shot of the game 1:57 in, giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Jimmy Soper followed up on the second shot of the game, scoring a career-high 14th goal of the campaign at the 3:06 mark to make it 2-0 Oilers. Jordan Martel pulled Utah within one two seconds after the midway mark of the frame. Cameron Wright notched another goal 88 seconds later, setting a 2-2 tie heading into the first intermission.

Anaheim Ducks-contracted forward Blake McLaughlin tucked his first as an Oiler inside the post just seconds after a power play expired, giving the Oilers a 3-2 lead. Tulsa outshot Utah 15-3 in the middle frame.

Tyler Poulsen notched his fifth of the season with a bardown snipe 14:03 into the third to make it a 4-2 game. Soper secured Steak 'n Shake milkshakes for the fans, potting his second goal of the game on an empty net, giving him three points en route to the first star.

The two teams face off in a rubber match tomorrow, Jan. 22 at the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m. Prior to the Oilers game, Oklahoma State University will host Texas State University. Tickets to the Oilers game will get you into the Pokes' contest.

