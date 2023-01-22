Cossa Lands First Professional Shutout In 5-0 Victory Over Iowa

CORALVILLE, IOWA - Five unanswered goals fueled the first Toledo shutout of the season tonight in Iowa.

What Happened:

After last night's 6-1 domination over Iowa, the Walleye headed into night two of the three-game series looking for a repeat. With just over four and a half minutes gone, Mitchell Heard finished an early breakaway opportunity for the 1-0 lead. Ryan Lowney and Kirill Tyutyayev were the helpers on the equal-strength goal. Less than two minutes later, Gordie Green distributed a backhand pass to Brandon Hawkins from behind the Iowa net for a one-timer past Kozlowski.

Just past the eight-minute mark, Iowa's Jake Durflinger and Toledo's Riley McCourt dropped the gloves next to the Walleye net. Both men headed to their respective boxes with five-minute majors. Just over four minutes later, Kurt Gosselin joined McCourt in the Toledo box after a high-sticking minor. No Iowa shots were allowed on the penalty kill.

With 1:02 remaining in the first, Mitchell Heard fed the puck to Conlan Keenan from center ice. Keenan went rink-wide, finding Kirill Tyutyayev for a one-timer on the back post. After 20 minutes, the Walleye enjoyed a three-goal lead with a 10-8 edge in shots.

The scoring slowed down in the second period, but the penalties continued. The first came at 10:30 against Walleye forward Conlan Keenan for high-sticking. Almost five minutes later, Brandon Hawkins received a slashing penalty, and the Heartlanders went on their third power play of the game.

The first Toledo man advantage came late in the second period as Iowa's Justin Wells received a slashing penalty at 18:36. Just 37 seconds into the Walleye power play, Trenton Bliss found Brandon Hawkins at the top of the right circle in the Iowa zone. After Hawkins' shot deflected off the right pad of Kozlowski, Gordie Green picked up the rebound for the power play goal. At the conclusion of the second period, the Walleye kept their shot advantage with a count of 12-8.

Iowa opened the final frame with four straight shots on Toledo rookie netminder Sebastian Cossa, but they soon went shorthanded after Joe Widmar headed to the box for holding. Just before the 12-minute mark, Gordie Green poked the puck away from an Iowa defender at the blue line to go on and beat Kozlowski on his right side for the five-goal lead.

Shortly after Green's goal, Brandon Hawkins and Iowa's Jake Durflinger got tied up against the boards to the right of the Iowa net. The teams went 4-on-4 for the next two minutes as both men received roughing minors. The final penalty went to Walleye forward Trenton Bliss at the 17:48 mark after he sent the puck out of play. With a breakaway opportunity on the penalty kill, Andrew Sturtz was tripped up by an Iowa skater, earning a penalty shot as a result. Kozlowski made a pad save on Sturtz's shot, but the Walleye outshot the Heartlanders for the third straight period to earn their first shutout of the season in the 5-0 win.

Speed Stats:

After two games against the Heartlanders, the Walleye are 3/6 on the power play.

With 23 saves, rookie goaltender and Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa earned his first professional shutout.

Walleye forward Andrew Sturtz played in his 100th professional game tonight.

Trenton Bliss extended his nine-game point streak, the longest for a Walleye skater this season, with an assist. He now has 14 points (4G, 10A) in his last ten games.

Mitchell Heard extended his eight-game point streak with a goal and an assist. He has picked up 14 points (5G, 9A) in his last nine games.

With the lone assist on the second Walleye goal, Gordie Green picked up his 100th professional point. He went on to notch two more with the lone power play goal and an assist. He is now on a five-game point streak with nine total points (5G, 4A) in those contests.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - G. Green (2G, 1A)

2) TOL - S. Cossa (23 SVS)

3) TOL - M. Heard (1G, 1A)

Up Next:

The Walleye will wrap up the three-game series in Iowa tomorrow with an early 3:05 p.m. start time.

