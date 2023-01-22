Lions vs. Raiders at DCU Center: Puck-Drop at 3:05 p.m.

The Lions will be out to end their six-game losing streak this afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts against the Railers. Although the Lions have been struggling of late, the Railers are going through an even tougher time, experiencing their worst run of the season with only one victory in their last 12 games. The Lions have won the last two times these teams met, so Trois-Rivières will no doubt be looking to add to that total and finally put an end to their ignominious streak. Worcester currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division and has 11 more points than Trois-Rivières, but the Lions have three games in hand. This is a must-win game for the Lions in their attempt to find their way into the playoffs.

Players to watch

Back after a stint with the AHL's Laval Rocket, Lions' goaltender Joe Vrbetic performed well in Friday night's loss, stopping 34 of the 38 shots he faced. The 20-year-old will be looking to record his first victory since November 25.

Railers' forward Quin Ryan is the team's leading scorer with 30 points in 37 games. He has 1-4-5 totals in his last five games.

