Americans Face KC this Afternoon

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a two-game road trip this afternoon at 4:05 PM. The Americans dropped a 3-1 decision to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night in Kansas. The Americans are 2-1 against Kansas City this season, including a 2-0 record this season at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Injuries leave Americans short - The Americans dropped a 3-1 game to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans had three players leave the ice and head to the locker room. Only one of the three returned to the game. Justin Young and Dalton Skelly left the game and never returned. Hank Crone took an elbow to the head but was able to return. Zach Pochiro was given a game misconduct in the third period on Friday night and given a two-game suspension for an elbow up high.

Three-Game Streak Over: The Americans had their season-high three-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in Wichita. The Americans had two, two-game winnings streak this season. Allen looks to start a new winning streak this afternoon.

Crone Top Five Rookie forward Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high eight games with an assist in Friday night's loss to the Wichita Thunder. He is fifth overall in the ECHL in scoring with 46 points (18 goals and 28 assists), 10 points behind the scoring leader Zach O'Brien.

Pochiro to miss the next two games: The ECHL handed out a two-game suspension on Saturday to Americans forward Zach Pochiro for an illegal hit to the head in the Americans 3-1 loss to the Wichita Thunder on Friday night. He will miss the Americans game this afternoon in Wichita, and next Wednesday night's game at home against Kansas City.

All Mountain all the time: The Americans have played the last 15 games against Mountain Division opponents. That trend continues this weekend with Friday night's loss in Wichita, and Kansas City this afternoon. The Americans are 8-7-0 in that 15-game stretch.

Red Hot: Americans forward Colton Hargrove continues to be one of the hottest players in the league. He is currently on a season-high 10-game point streak. He has 15 points over that stretch with 10 goals and five assists. Hargrove is third overall on the team in scoring (14 goals and 15 assists)

Comparing Allen and KC

Allen Americans:

Home: 5-8-1-0

Away: 9-12-0-0

Overall: 14-20-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (20) Jack Combs

Assists: (28) Hank Crone

Points: (46) Hank Crone

+/-: (+3) Chad Butcher

PIM: (82) Zach Pochiro

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 12-2-5-0

Away: 4-11-0-0

Overall: 16-13-5-0

Last 10: 5-3-2-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (18) Jeremy McKenna

Assists: (20) Pascal Laberge

Points: (37) Jeremy McKenna

+/-: (+8) Theo Calvas

PIM: (46) Loren Ulett

