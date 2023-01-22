Abbotsford Recalls Defenseman Chad Nychuk from Loan to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that rookie defenseman Chad Nychuk has been recalled from loan to the K-Wings by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

Nychuk, 21, was named to the ECHL Western Conference All-Star team after a stellar first half of the 2022-23 season, posting 4 goals, 17 assists with just 10 penalty minutes in 36 games played for the K-Wings. The WHL's 2021-22 leading goal scorer for defensemen (21) was loaned to Kalamazoo on Oct. 13 and heads back up ranked No. 3 on the team in total points (21).

The 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound, Rossburn, Manitoba native scored 71-points for the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) in 2021-22, earning him a WHL (East) Second All-Star Team selection and an invite to the Vancouver Canucks (NHL) prospect development camp this fall.

The K-Wings close out the three-game weekend with another home matchup today versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (20-8-4-2). Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. EST.

Today is also the Kalamazoo's 'Coats for Floats' game at Wings Event Center. Join us, as the K-Wing host a coat drive for those in need of warmth this winter. Any fan that donates a new or lightly used coat receives a free K-Wings mug and a voucher for a free ice cream float! There is no limit on the number of coats you can bring to donate, but ice cream float vouchers are only valid for only for Sunday's game. Also, immediately after the game fans are invited to skate the ice with K-Wings players. Bring your own skates or rent a pair for just $3.

