Heartlanders Get a Goal from Bo Hanson in 5-1 Loss

Coralville, Iowa - Bo Hanson scored his first goal of the season against the Toledo Walleye Sunday at Xtream Arena, but Iowa lost, 5-1.

The Heartlanders will look to bounce back Friday, January 27th when they host the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena.

Corbin Kaczperski started between the pipes for Iowa and saved 31 shots. John Lethemon got the nod for Toledo and blocked a season-high 44 shots for his second win of the weekend.

The Heartlanders lone goal came from Hanson on a one-timer from the blue line at the 9:16 mark in the third, making it 3-1 Toledo. Alec Broetzman received the pass from Yuki Miura who quickly got it to the point for Hanson to blast it between the legs of Lethemon for his first goal of the season.

The scoring opened at the 3:43 mark in the first period on a pass from Kirill Tyutyayev that Conlan Keenan tipped in to give Toledo the early lead. Keenan scored two more in the third period to secure the hat trick. At the 18:12 mark in the second Brandon Hawkins tipped in a power play goal of his own to extend the Walleye lead to two. Hawkins scored another off a breakaway 14:14 into the third.

Iowa is home for three more games next week against division foe Fort Wayne on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, January 27 at 7:05 p.m., the Heartlanders prepare for a Rose Friday with a matchup against the Komets presented by Paul Park Real Estate.

The Heartlanders host Fort Wayne on Saturday, January 28 at 7:05 p.m. for D.C. Comics Night where the Heartlanders will wear specialty FLASH jerseys, plus Fight With Flash Night where a portion of proceeds raised from the specialty jersey auction will benefit the Fight With Flash Foundation. Wear your D.C. Comics apparel to the game for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes.

On Sunday, January 29 at 2:05 p.m., the Heartlanders wrap up the weekend with Elementary School Day presented by MidWestOne Bank and a postgame skate presented by the Family Dental Center. The Heartlanders will welcome all Elementary School students, teachers and administrators and give back to local districts. After the game, take the ice with the players for a postgame skate.

