ECHL Transactions - January 22
January 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 22, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Griff Jeszka, F
Savannah:
Josh Victor, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Gavin Gould, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Mitchell Balmas, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve
Delete Chad Nychuk, D recalled by Abbotsford
Trois-Rivières:
Add Loic Jarry, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/21]
Tulsa:
Add Colton Ellis, G activated from reserve
Add Logan Nijhoff, F activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Brent Moran, G activated from reserve
Add Billy Jerry, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Bross, F placed on reserve
Delete Artur Terchiyev, D placed on reserve
