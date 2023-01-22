ECHL Transactions - January 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 22, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Griff Jeszka, F

Savannah:

Josh Victor, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Gavin Gould, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Mitchell Balmas, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Delete Chad Nychuk, D recalled by Abbotsford

Trois-Rivières:

Add Loic Jarry, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/21]

Tulsa:

Add Colton Ellis, G activated from reserve

Add Logan Nijhoff, F activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Brent Moran, G activated from reserve

Add Billy Jerry, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Bross, F placed on reserve

Delete Artur Terchiyev, D placed on reserve

