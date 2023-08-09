Whitlock Goes 2.1 Scoreless, Abreu, Sogard & Scott Homer in Victory

August 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - For the second straight day, the Worcester Red Sox (21-13, 60-49) notched a one-run victory over the Buffalo Bisons (19-15, 53-56), a 5-4 win in front of 7,028 at Polar Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Garrett Whitlock was strong in his rehab start for the WooSox, posting the following line: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K on 46 pitches (33 strikes). The right-hander recorded one strikeout with his sinker, two on the changeup and induced five swing-and-misses.

Buffalo loaded the bases against Whitlock in the first, but he got out of the jam on a lineout double play started by first baseman Niko Kavadas. After a hit-by-pitch to the fourth batter he faced, Whitlock retired five straight Buffalo batters to conclude the outing.

Offensively, Worcester used the long ball to grab an early 4-0 lead. Three batters in to bottom of the first, Wilyer Abreu began a big day by clubbing his 15th home run of the season, a two-run blast to put the home team on top.

In the second, Nick Sogard joined the party, crushing a 401-foot solo shot over the Worcester Wall in right, his sixth of the season. Then, in the fourth, Stephen Scott did the same, going 467 feet to right to make it 4-0.

Cam Booser got the final two outs of the third, before Shane Drohan piggybacked on the way to his fourth win of the season. Drohan went five innings, allowing five hits and four runs with two strikeouts.

Buffalo scored two in the sixth on back-to-back doubles from Ernie Clement and Spencer Horwitz, then added two in the seventh on a single by Rafael Lantigua.

After the Bisons stormed back for the second straight day, the WooSox pushed across a late game-winning run for the second time in as many games. David Hamilton walked to begin the seventh, then stole second-his team-leading 43rd of the year-and moved to third on a flyout. Abreu was next, and he blooped a single that went off the glove of the sliding centerfielder, plating Hamilton.

Abreu's single made it 5-4, giving him his 11th hit in his last eight games.

After a scoreless eighth from Drohan, Justin Garza delivered his first Red Sox organizational save with two strikeouts in the ninth. Worcester grabbed its 16th win by one run this season.

The WooSox continue the seven-game home series on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons, affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On the mound, Tanner Houck (0-0, 10.80) is scheduled for a rehab start, facing Wes Parsons (4-2, 5.27). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.