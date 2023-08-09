Comeback Bid Falls Short in Slugfest, 14-13

The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 14-13, despite six batters submitting multi-hit efforts. RF Travis Blankenhorn, C Drew Millas and CF Jack Dunn all drove in a team-high three runs, while RHP Gerson Moreno turned in his third-straight scoreless outing. The Wings and Lehigh Valley combined for the most hits (32) in a game since 6/11/2022 against STP.

Lehigh Valley quickly got on the board Wednesday night, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when CF Matt Kroon launched the third pitch he saw for a home run in his first Triple-A at bat. After loading the bases on three-straight singles, 3B Drew Ellis gave Lehigh Valley a 3-0 lead with a two-run single. 2B Jim Haley extended the IronPigs' lead with an ensuing two-run single, and C Rafael Marchan widened the score to 6-0 with the seventh hit of the inning. Kroon capped off the seven-run first with an RBI single to mark his first multi-RBI game since 6/25 at Portland (Detroit).

Rochester responded in the bottom half of the inning, cutting the deficit to 7-2. The Wings loaded the bases on a single and two walks, and Travis Blankenhorn drove in his team-leading 62nd and 63rd runs of the season with a two RBI double. Drew Millas followed up in the next at bat with an RBI single that brought in two more runs to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 7-4. Haley added back two runs in the top of the second with a two-run homer, his second long ball in as many nights.

The IronPigs added on another run in the top of the fourth on an RBI double from DH Kody Clemens. 1B Darick Hall extended Lehigh Valley's lead to 13-4 two batters later with a three-run home run. Rochester carved into the deficit in the bottom half of the inning with a four-run inning kicked off by an RBI double from Blankenhorn, his second of the evening. Millas followed with an RBI double of his own, and PH Cody Wilson collected an RBI single to plate Millas, his first RBI with Rochester since 6/6, moving the score to 13-7. SS Richie Martin added in an RBI single to cap off the inning, cutting the deficit to five.

After being held off the board in the fourth and fifth innings, Lehigh Valley extended the lead to 14-8 with an RBI single from C Max McDowell that brought in Haley. After going scoreless for four innings following the four-run third inning, Jack Dunn cut the IronPigs' deficit to 14-11 when he launched a three-run home run, his first three-run blast since 7/11/2021 with High-A Wilmington.

In the bottom of the ninth, following a two-out walk from 3B Carter Kieboom, Blankenhorn smashed a 404-ft two-run home run, his team-leading 19th homer of the season and third extra base hit of the evening, to bring the Wings within one run, but Rochester was unable to cap off the comeback, falling 14-13.

LHP Alex Troop (0-1, 30.00) started on the mound for the Wings, allowing six earned on six hits while not recording an out, taking the loss. RHP Hobie Harris entered first in relief, working two innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one. RHP Luis Cessa added two innings, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk while fanning a batter. LHP Tim Cate turned in two innings, allowing one run while striking out three batters on three hits and a walk. RHP Luis Reyes turned in a perfect inning, while Gerson Moreno submitted two scoreless innings while walking three and striking out two.

With the loss, the Wings fell to 18-17 in the second half of the season, dropping 3.5 games back of International League East division leader Worcester.

RF Travis Blankenhorn earned Wednesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors after going 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a pair of doubles, five RBI, a walk and three runs scored. The lefty tied the team lead (3) for the most extra base hits in the game and recorded his second five-RBI game of the season (first since 7/6).

Rochester returns to action tomorrow for game three of the six game set versus the IronPigs. RHP Roddery Muñoz takes the mound for the Wings against former Red Wing RHP Drew Hutchison. First pitch set for 6:45 p.m.

