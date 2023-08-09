Herd Rallies Again, But Falls to WooSox, 5-4

August 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







For the second straight game, a valiant Bisons comeback went for naught as the Herd dropped a 5-4 decision to the Worcester Red Sox Wednesday afternoon from Polar Park. Buffalo trailed by four runs in the contest before tying the score in the seventh, only to see the WooSox score the game's deciding run in the bottom half of the inning.

On Tuesday night, the Bisons rallied from six runs down but lost to Worcester, 10-9.

The Woo Sox took their lead after hitting three home runs in the first four innings of Wednesday's affair. Wilyer Abreu marked the box score first as he hit hit a two-run homer deep over the right field wall in the bottom of the first inning. Along with himself, his 405 ft blast brought in Ceddanne Rafaela, who singled off Bisons starter Mitch White. Nick Sogard kept the home run trend alive in the bottom of the second as he took reliever Andrew Bash deep. Stephen Scott then hit another home run off of Bash in the bottom of the fourth inning for the 4-0 lead.

That's how the game stood until the top of the sixth inning. Ernie Clement put the Bisons in the game when his double to center brought in Rafael Lantigua. The following batter, Spencer Horwitz, followed in Clement's footsteps as he smashed the first pitch he saw and doubled with ease. Clement trotted home putting the Herd within two of WooSox.

The Herd then tied tied the game in the bottom of the seventh after a clutch single from Lantigua. With both Mason McCoy and Cameron Eden both in scoring position, Lantigua hit the ball up the middle into center. Eden beats the throw at the plate and ties the game at four a piece halfway through seven.

Worcester broke the tie in the second half of the inning when Abreu hit a shallow pop up to center. Eden just missed making an incredible catch and Bradley Zimmer scored from third on the play for the 5-4 WooSox lead.

The two teams reconvene tomorrow at Polar Park at 6:45 pm as Buffalo looks to fight back for their first place spot.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.