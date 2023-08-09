August 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

IOWA CUBS (61-46) @ OMAHA STORM CHASERS (50-55)

Wednesday, August 9 - 7:05 PM - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Shane Greene (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Drew Parrish (4-3, 5.91)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The I-Cubs and Storm Chasers will take the field for game two of a scheduled six-game series tonight, with first pitch between two teams set for 7:05 pm. For Iowa, newly acquired Shane Greene will make his second start on the hill. The right-hander made his I-Cub debut last week on August 6 when he got the starting nod versus the Toledo Mud Hens. In that outing, Greene spun 2.0 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed, one walk, and no strikeouts. With his start against Toledo last week, it marked the first time in 341 appearances that the 34-year-old had started a game with his last start occurring on May 31, 2016, when he was a member of the Toledo Mud Hens. Tonight's start for Greene will also be the first time that he has faced Omaha in his career despite spending time at the Triple-A level over the course of five different seasons. The Storm Chasers will send left-hander Drew Parrish to the mound as their starter for tonight's contest. On the season Parrish owns a record of 4-3 with a 5.91 ERA for Omaha. He has appeared in 14 games (13 starts) in 2023 for the Storm Chasers and over 56.1 innings of work the 25-year-old has 37 earned runs allowed of 62 hits with 40 walks and 44 strikeouts. Opponents are also hitting .288 off the former Florida State University Seminole. Parrish has gone up against Iowa once this season back on April 14. In that outing he tossed 4.0 innings with four hits, three earned runs, one walk, and six punchouts. Parrish has only faced the I-Cubs one other time in his career, which came last season on June 15, 2022. That time Parrish went 5.0 innings with four hits, one earned run, two walks, and a pair of strikeouts. Over his two career outings against Iowa, Parrish is 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA.

AROUND THE HORN: Bailey Horn helped secure the win against Omaha coming out of the bullpen last night and was credited with his first save of the season at the Triple-A level. The lefty closed the door against the Storm Chasers lineup with just two hits, no runs allowed, a walk, and two strikeouts over the final two innings last night. It marked his first save since April 25 when he was a member of Double-A Tennessee. Since being promoted to Iowa on April 29, Horn has been a solid left-handed option out of the bullpen for Iowa. During his time with the I-Cubs, Horn has appeared in 31 games and owns a record of 6-1 with a 4.89 ERA. His six wins are tied for the team lead on Iowa's active roster. In 38.2 innings, Horn has 21 earned runs off 35 hits and 23 walks compared to 44 strikeouts with opponents hitting at a clip of .250 against him.

FLYING HIGH: The I-Cubs started the current series against Omaha on a good note winning the first game by a score of 8-2 with a little help from the long ball. Iowa launched three home runs in the win last night. The first high fly in the game for Iowa came off the bat of the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Cubs' system, Pete Crow-Armstrong in the fifth inning. Matt Mervis followed with a solo shot of his own in the sixth and Yonathan Perlaza clubbed a two-run blast in the seventh. For Crow-Armstrong, he has had a slow start since his promotion to Iowa, which was only a week ago. The outfielder has tallied just four hits in six games played, but his power has been on display with half of his hits going for home runs. Mervis and Perlaza launched their 12th and 17th home runs of the season, respectively. Perlaza ranks second on Iowa's active roster in homers while Mervis is fourth. As a team, Iowa has sent a total of 145 long shots over the fence this season, which ranks ninth in the International League, and has been on a power surge as of late. The I-Cubs have already hit 12 home runs this month, which is tied for the third most in the league with only Worcester (21) and Lehigh Valley (14) hitting more.

A-O-KAY: Relief pitcher Anthony Kay made his return to Iowa last night after being optioned by Chicago on August 6. The left-hander looked sharp in his first appearance for the I-Cubs since being optioned. In last night's contest against Omaha, Kay was the first arm used out of the bullpen following starter Nick Neidert and he spun 1.1 innings with no hits or runs allowed, one walk, and three strikeouts. Kay was also credited with the win for his efforts, which was his first win at the Triple-A level this season despite appearing in 23 games before last night. The 28-year-old had spent nearly the last two months up in the big leagues with Chicago as his contract was selected on June 13. In his time with Chicago, Kay made 13 appearances and tallied a record of 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA. In 11.1 innings of work, he allowed eight earned runs off 12 hits to go along with eight walks and eight strikeouts as well as an opponent's average of .267. As previously mentioned, Kay had made 23 appearances with the I-Cubs this season before his promotion to Chicago. Over that time frame, Kay had a record of 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA for the I-Cubs. Kay had tossed 28.0 innings with 14 earned runs off 21 hits, 15 walks, and 32 strikeouts while opponents hit at a clip of .212 against him.

DUCKS STAYING ON THE POND: The I-Cubs have started the month of August losing five of their first seven games, which is not exactly where they want to be while trying to make a playoff push. A potential reason for Iowa's struggles to begin the month could be seen in that it is not converting on scoring opportunities. Despite winning by a score of 8-2 against Omaha last night, the I-Cubs went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. When looking at its seven games played this month, Iowa has gone 8-for-53 with runners in scoring position, which equates to just 15-percent. In the past series versus Toledo the I-Cubs went 0-for-5 in the series opener, a combined 4-for-14 in Thursday's doubleheader, 2-for-9 in the lone game they won on Friday, 1-for-8 on Saturday, and 0-for-9 in the series finale on Sunday.

AGAINST OMAHA: With the I-Cubs taking the series opener last night they improved their record this season against the Storm Chasers to 7-4 and extended their current winning streak to three games over Omaha dating back to July 2-3. The current series marks the third time this year and the second at Werner Park that Iowa and Omaha have matched up with each other. The last time the two teams met at Werner Park in late June/early July, Iowa took four of the six games from Omaha, and they split a rain-shortened series at Principal Park in April 2-2. The I-Cubs enter tonight's game with a 31-game lead in the all-time series against the Storm Chasers, at 330-299, while going 151-162 all-time on the road against Omaha.

SHORT HOPS: Manager Marty Pevey earned his 1300th career win last night in Omaha, he holds a career record of 1300-1331 ... The longest active hitting streak for the I-Cubs is Darius Hill's five-game streak, he was activated from the Development List prior to last night's contest ... Iowa is 1-1 against the Storm Chasers on Wednesdays this season ... The I-Cubs are an impressive 51-29 (.738) when hitting at least one home run, they are 23-12 when homering on the road ... With Ryan Jensen's departure from Iowa yesterday, the I-Cubs now have nine of the Cubs' top 30 prospects on their active roster, including five top 10 prospects ... Iowa has won all three series openers against Omaha this season averaging 8.67 runs in those contests.

