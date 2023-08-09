Wednesday Night Contest Between Indians and Sounds Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday evening's contest vs. the Nashville Sounds at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 10, with gates opening at 5:45 PM ET and Game 1 scheduled for 6:05 PM ET. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, with both games set as seven-inning affairs.

After losing last night's series opener in a high-scoring affair, 9-8, the Indians continue their six-game homestand tomorrow with Circle City Night featuring a ceremonial first pitch by fan favorite and one of the club's all-time greats, Razor Shines, and Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospital and PetSuites. All pregame ceremonies, including Shines' first pitch, will take place between the end of Game 1 and start of Game 2.

The weekend's festivities include Native American Heritage Night, Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59, Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Damar and Sunday Characters with Peppa Pig presented by MHS.

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any future 2023 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

