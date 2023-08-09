Bats Tie Franchise Record, Fall 6-3 to St. Paul in Game Two

August 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







ST. PAUL, MN -- Jason Vosler and Jose Barrero both homer, bullpen delivers 4.1 strong innings as the Louisville Bats (59-49) come up short against the St. Paul Saints (63-46) by a 6-3 score on Wednesday afternoon.

In the bottom of the first, St. Paul used a pair of base hits including a leadoff triple to bring home the game's first run and take a 1-0 lead.

The Saints tacked on four more and took a commanding 5-0 lead in the bottom of inning number four, plating four runs on four hits highlighted by a two-run homer.

Jason Vosler finally got the Bats on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth, leading off the inning with a solo home run to center field, his tenth of the year, to cut the St. Paul advantage to 5-1. Later in the inning, a single from Henry Ramos and double from Noelvi Marte put two men in scoring position and allowed for another run to cross the plate thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Drew Mount, cutting the deficit to three, down 5-2 after six innings.

St. Paul added a final insurance run courtesy of a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, stretching the Saints lead to 6-2 entering the games final frame.

The Bats wouldn't go quietly in the ninth, as Jose Barrero led off the inning with a solo home run, his 10th of the season, which cut into the deficit, but they were unable to keep the rally going and fell by a final score of 6-3.

With Vosler and Barrero's home runs, the Bats tied the franchise record for most home runs in a single season with 166.

The series continues with game three on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 8:07 pm E.T from CHS Field. Rehabbing Cincinnati Red Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.38) is expected to toe the rubber for the Bats while right hander Blayne Enlow (5-6, 5.29) will go for the Saints.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.