Shuster's Seven Scoreless, Hudson's Two Homers Highlight Matinee Rout

August 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jared Shuster pitched 7.0 scoreless, two-hit innings and his catcher Joe Hudson slammed two late home runs as the Gwinnett Stripers (50-58) won 9-3 over the Charlotte Knights (41-69) on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Field. Shuster tied his career high for innings pitched, while Hudson set a career high for RBIs (5).

Decisive Plays: Joe Dunand's second double of the game gave the Stripers a 2-0 lead in the third, as his liner to the right-center alley scored both Hoy Park and Vaughn Grissom. An RBI single by Braden Shewmake in the fifth and RBI single by Luke Williams in the sixth extended the advantage to 4-0. Hudson put the game out of reach in his final two at-bats, slugging a two-run homer (7) in the seventh and a three-run homer (8) in the ninth to make it 9-0. Charlotte scored all three of their runs on four hits in the bottom of the ninth.

Key Contributors: Shuster (W, 4-4) retired 18-straight batters between his two hits allowed, singles to Victor Reyes in the first and Korey Lee in the seventh. He walked none and struck out two. Hudson went 2-for-5 with the two clouts and five RBIs. Grissom (3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 runs) and Dunand (2-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) combined to hit Gwinnett's four doubles on the day.

Noteworthy: Hudson's two-homer game was the fourth of his career, first since September 9, 2022 with Durham vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is second player to homer twice in a game for Gwinnett this year, joining Eli White (did it twice). Shuster's 7.0-inning outing was the fifth of his career, first since September 23, 2022 with Gwinnett at Memphis. Grissom's first-inning double extended his on-base streak to 32 games, and his fifth-inning single marked his team-leading 35th multi-hit game of the year.

Next Game (Thursday, August 10): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field. RHP Darius Vines (1-0, 0.90 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Luis Patino (0-0, 9.00 ERA) for the Knights. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 22): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 Hot Dogs and $1 Desserts. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.