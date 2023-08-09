SWB Game Notes - August 9

Syracuse Mets (44-63, 11-22) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (50-55, 16-16)

Game 107 | Home Game 57 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, August 8, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP David Griffin (1-4, 8.31) vs RHP Will Warren (4-4, 5.22)

TRAINER TRADING- The Yankees have sent RailRiders Assistant Athletic Trainer Brandon Rodriguez to cover the Head Athletic Trainer position in Somerset. SWB welcomes Rebecca Adami, a trainer with the Tarpons, to assist Jimmy Downam for the rest of the season.

ONE HIT WONDER- The RailRiders were being no hit into the ninth inning last night. On the second pitch of the frame, Brandon Lockridge laced a single up the middle for the team's first hit of the contest. It would be the only one they recorded in the contest. The last time SWB was completely no-hit contest was back on April 26, 2014. Mike Montgomery and Brad Boxberger of the Durham Bulls combined for a nine inning no-no.

WARREN'S WORKING - Last week starter Will Warren tossed six innings of work allowing just two runs on a pair of solo homers. He did so on 76 pitches with six strikeouts. This was the fifth time this season that Warren tossed a quality start.

SIXTH SHUTTY - SWB has been shutout six times this season and have tossed two of their own. The team has a 2-18 record when they score two runs or less in a contest.

LONG BALL LONELY - After hitting just five home runs in the series last weekm against Rochester, the RailRiders could not record a long ball in their game last night. It was just their 22nd time not smashing a homer in a game, they have won just five of those contests. When the team hits two or more shots in a contest they have a 30-15 record.

THE MCALLISTER RETURN- Zach McAllister returns to the RailRiders staff after pitching for the team in part of 2010. He compiled eight wins for a 5.09 ERA in 24 starts. The righty had 132.2 innings of work with 38 walks and 88 strikeouts. The last game McAllister pitched in for SWB was August 17 before being traded to Cleveland's system for Austin Kearns as the player to be named later. In his 2023 debut, the righty tossed one inning of clean work on just 14 offerings, including one strikeout.

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 94 errors on the season, with last night. They are second in the International League to Worcester. Syracuse has 80 on the summer. Andres Chaparro has 14 while Ronny Mauricio has 18 to lead their teams. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 153 errors.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders two August birthdays on the calendar. On August 15th, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

