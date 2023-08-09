Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 9 vs. Lehigh Valley

August 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-13, 56-50) vs. Rochester Red Wings (18-16, 52-55)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Griff McGarry (NR) vs. LHP Alex Troop (0-0, 12.00)

WHAT LIKE IT'S HARD?: The Rochester Red Wings came back against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a walk-off win last night, 8-7, marking their seventh walk-off win and their 29th at Innovative Field this season...PH JAKE NOLL launched a game-winning, two-run single to seal the win for the Wings, marking his first pinch hit walk-off of his career...1B MATT ADAMS launched a 388 ft single to drive in one of his two RBI in the win, which marked the furthest hit single by a Red Wing in the last two seasons...RHP TOMMY ROMERO made his fifth start of the season with Rochester, working 3.2 innings, allowing two earned while striking out three, including his 200th career Triple-A punch out...the Wings look to extend their series lead to tonight, sending LHP ALEX TROOP to the mound against IronPigs' RHP Griff McGarry.

GET HIM A BOBBLEHEAD DAY:PH JAKE NOLL delivered a walk-off, two-run single to seal last night's win, the Wings' seventh walk-off victory this season...this marked Noll's third-straight game with an RBI...since 6/30, Noll has driven in a runner in 11 of his 15 games, posting a .333 (18-for-54) batting average with two home runs, eight doubles and 15 RBI...

Noll's walk off single marked his first hit in a pinch hitting appearance since 9/4/2021 against WOR, and was his first career walk-off hit as a pinch hitter.

Noll has now collected 257 hits with the Red Wings, which is the most by a Wings hitter since they became a Nationals affiliate in 2021.

TIGHTROPE WALKIN: With the walk-off win last night, Rochester improved to 19-15 in one-run contests this season, which is the second best record in one-run games in the International League (behind IOW, with 20)...12 of the Wings last 13 games have been decided by two runs or fewer, with Rochester holding a 7-6 record in those games.

TOMMY TICKETS: RHP TOMMY ROMERO made his fifth start with Rochester last night, his first since 5/13 (WOR), working 3.2 innings, allowing two earned while striking out three...Romero's first inning strikeout marked his 200th at the Triple-A level...

His 3.2 innings pitched is tied for his longest start since he logged 4.0 innings on 7/27/2022 at Lehigh Valley, with Durham (eight starts)...one hit in a start marks his fewest allowed since 4/7/2022 at Nashville, with Durham.

BIG CITY, BIG SINGLE: 1B MATT ADAMS launched a 388 ft. RBI single, driving in DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, marking the furthest hit single by a Red Wing over the last two seasons...the hit was one of 11 singles in the International League this season to travel at least 388 feet...the lefty went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI in the contest...

Adams has now recorded seven multi-RBI games this season, tied for second-most on the active roster with FRANMIL REYES, nine behind leader TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (16).

THE BAKE SHOW: LF DARREN BAKER notched his third triple of the season, first since 5/28 at Toledo...the California native went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in the contest, and has now hit safely in five of seven games played in August...

Three triples ties him with DREW MILLAS for second-most on the team, two behind DEREK HILL (5).

THA CARTER VI: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM collected a sixth-inning single in his first game back since 6/16...the Georgia native extended his team-leading active hitting streak to nine games (since 6/6)...he is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with a triple, a pair of doubles, and eight RBI since the start of his streak...

Kieboom collected his 11th multi-hit game in the win, fifth-most on the active roster.

THROW IT IN THE ZONE, MEAT: Rochester and Lehigh Valley pitchers combined for a season-high 19 walks in last night's contest...C DREW MILLAS led the way with three walks, while DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, andCF JACK DUNN followed suit with two free passes a piece...the Wings collected nine free passes, one off their season-high of 10 (5/17 at BUF)...

10 walks allowed in a win is the most since 5/29 against Syracuse, which the Wings also won in walk-off fashion.

Three walks from Millas is his most at the Triple-A level, and most since 4/25 against Somerset, with Harrisburg.

LONG LIVE LUIS: 2B LUIS GARCÍA went 1-for-5 with a double in last night's contest and has now hit safely in all five games played with the Wings (since 8/3)...the lefty has logged three extra-base hits over his last four games since 8/4, the most on the team over that span.

