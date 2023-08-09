Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Stripers 9-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights fell to the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The loss was the second of the series for the Knights.

For the Knights, RHP Chase Solesky (0-8, 7.28 ERA) started the game and was straddled with the loss after allowing two runs in four innings. LHP Jared Shuster took home the victory for Gwinnett throwing seven innings, giving up just two hits and striking out two batters.

Offensively, designated hitter Korey Lee succeeded at the plate, going 2-4 with two RBI while extending his hit streak to three games since joining the Knights in a recent trade. Infielder Lenyn Sosa went 1-4 with one RBI and outfielder Victor Reyes went 1-4 at the plate, tallying his team-leading 114th hit of the season.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com, MiLB.tv and the Bally Live app. First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte.

