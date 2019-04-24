Whitecaps Miss out on Series Sweep

MIDLAND, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got an early lead, but eight unanswered runs led to an 8-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

The Whitecaps miss out on the chance to complete a three-game sweep of the Loons but settle for taking two of three in Midland.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring on Wednesday, as infielder Luke Sherley launched a two-run homer to help West Michigan take a 2-0 lead. From that point on, the Loons controlled action on Sunday. Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, James Outman blasted a two-run home run of his own to give Great Lakes a 3-2 lead. Miguel Vargas stole the show later in the contest, delivering a two-run single for a pair of insurance runs, then lacing a bases-clearing double in the eighth to score three and give the Loons an 8-2 advantage.

The Whitecaps had just three at-bats with runners in scoring position on the day, going hitless in those opportunities. West Michigan pitchers also issued seven walks on Wednesday afternoon, with the bullpen giving up five of the eight Loons runs.

Great Lakes starting pitcher Guillermo Zuniga (1-0) allowed just two runs in five innings to earn his first win of the season. "Caps lefty Kacey Murphy (0-1) allowed three runs and walked four batters in five frames in taking his first loss of the 2019 season. Reliever Jose Chacin finished the game for Great Lakes with four scoreless frames and four strikeouts to earn his first save of the season. Ulrich Bojarski went 2-for-4 to lead a quiet day for the Whitecaps offense in the loss. Vargas finished the game going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a career-high five RBI.

The Whitecaps return home for a four-game series with the Lake County Captains at Fifth Third Ballpark beginning on Thursday at 6:35 pm. Lefty Adam Wolf gets the start on the mound for the "Caps against Captains pitcher Alex Royalty. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:25 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

