Bees Lose 2-0 to Cougars

The Bees lost to Kane County for the second day in a row, this time by the score of 4-0.

Burlington right hander Robinson Pina threw five innings, allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out eight. The Bees did not have a runner pass second base. In the home half of the first Jordyn Adams had an infield single. With one out, Kevin Maitan single to left to put runners on first and second, but Spencer Griffin grounded into a 6-4-3 inning ender. In the sixth, Burlington again had runners on first and second with one out, and again failed to move them along.

For Kane County, Alex King homered to left in the top of the third. Geraldo Perdomo tripled to center in the fourth, and scored on an Alek Thomas ground out. Two unearned runs in the top of the produced the final.

Kevin Maitan had two hits for the second night in a row. He also drew a walk to reach base three times in four trips.

After recording 12 strike outs last night, Bees pitchers struck out 13 Cougars tonight. Matt Leon had four of those Ks in his two innings of relief work for Burlington.

