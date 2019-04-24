Camels Remain Unbeaten

MIDLAND, Mich. - Still perfect. The Great Lakes Camels are that is. The radical rallsters have won for the third time in three tries after besting the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

The Camels made their debut in August 2018 and returned in emphatic fashion two weeks ago with a win over the South Bend Cubs. After the visitors jumped out to an early lead in the 2nd inning, there was no looking back from the Camels (8-11) in their quest to remain undefeated.

Jair Camargo got the fun started in the sunshine with a sacrifice fly to score Miguel Vargas. It would be the start of a huge day for Vargas, who hails from La Habana, Cuba.

As has been the case all season for the Camels, the walk played a big role for James Outman as he drew three of the team's seven in the game. But, fans dig the long ball and the former 7th round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers launched the first Camels or Loons home run at Dow Diamond this season in the 5th inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Now to that 19-year-old stud we had mentioned above. Vargas entered the game with a seven-game on-base streak and he did more than enough to make it eight games going 3-for-4 with a double and driving in five runs. He achieved that with a two-run single in the 7th and a bases-clearing double one inning later to add some cushion for the Camels down the stretch.

Not to be lost in all the offense, the combination of Guillermo Zuniga (W, 1-0) and Jose Chacin (SV, 1) was exceptional on the bump scattering eight hits and issuing only two walks all afternoon.

The Whitecaps (8-10) pitching staff struggled to slow down the Camels' attack as Kacey Murphy (L, 0-1) picked up the loss.

It's now back on the road for the Camels as they'll trade in their now-famous red tops for the road greys as they visit the Dayton Dragons for a four-game weekend series. After an off day on Monday, a six-game homestand begins at Dow Diamond that runs April 30 thru May 5.

Boom or Bust: Dillon Paulson leads the Loons with five multi-hit games this year even though he his sixth in overall batting average. In games Paulson has tallied at least one hit, he is hitting .406.

Take a Walk: The Loons have drawn 106 walks in their first 18 games this season, which is ten more than any other team in Minor League Baseball. The Loons' 15.3% walk rate (as of April 22) was 1.9% higher than every other team in MiLB.

Crazy College Baseball: On Tuesday, Davenport University beat Central Michigan University 26-19 in a nine-inning game in Mt. Pleasant, MI. The two teams combined for 45 hits and just three home runs. Multiple runs were scored in 13 of 18 half innings.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

April 30: Two-fer Tuesday feat. mini bat & baseball for $6.99 and two pretzels for $6

May 1: Hump Day Happy Hour feat. 16oz domestic drafts for $3 all game

May 2: $1 Family Feast DAY pres. by Chemical Bank with first pitch at 10:35 a.m.

May 3: Postgame Adults Run the Bases

May 4: Mother's Day Gift Workshop pres. by Kristin & Company from 12-1 p.m.

May 5: Pregame Youth Clinic pres. Farm Bureau Insurance beginning at 11 a.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

