TinCaps Game Notes: April 24 vs. Bowling Green (Game 19)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-8) vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-9)

RHP Efraín Contreras vs. LHP Michael Plassmeyer

Wednesday, April 24 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 11:05 AM (Game 19 / 140)

WATCH: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Fort Wayne bested Bowling Green, 8-7. The TinCaps out-hit the Hot Rods, 14-11. Agustin Ruiz and Juan Fernandez had 3 hits and 1 RBI apiece for the 'Caps. Fort Wayne pounded out a season-high 14 hits.

ON THE LINE: The TinCaps have a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since April 8-11 when they swept a 4-game series from the Dayton Dragons. That's also the last time the 'Caps won a series, going 0-2-1 over their last 3.

QUICK VISIT: Hot Rods coach Jeremy Owens was a speedy, record-setting outfielder for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 1999. That season he set the following franchise records: 111 Runs, 12 Triples, 65 Stolen Bases, and 4 Stolen Bases in a single game (April 28 vs. Beloit). Owens remains the franchise leader in all of those categories, though now tied with Rymer Liriano (2011) for Stolen Bases in a year. Owens reached Triple-A in the Padres' system, playing in the San Diego organization from 1998-2002. From '03-04 he was in the Red Sox system in Double- and Triple-A, and the same for Tampa Bay from '06-08. Owens played in the independent Atlantic League in '05 and from '08-16.

260 TO THE SHOW, AND BACK: Cole Figueroa was a middle infielder for the 2009 TinCaps. In 70 games with the 'Caps, he slashed .309/.408/.403. Figueroa went on to play in 48 big league games with the Rays, Yankees, and Pirates between 2014-16. He's now in his 3rd season working for Tampa Bay, currently serving as the club's Assistant Director of Hitting Development. Figueroa is here in Fort Wayne this series, back for the first time since he played a critical role in the TinCaps' 2009 title. After an astonishing 94-46 regular season, the 'Caps were in danger of losing in the opening round of the playoffs against South Bend. In an elimination Game 3, Fort Wayne trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the 8th. During a 3-run frame, Figueroa hit a 2-out, 2-run, go-ahead double to left field. Brad Brach (current Cubs reliever) then saved it in the 9th, and the TinCaps went on to beat Great Lakes in the Eastern Division Championship Series and Burlington for the MWL crown. Figueroa is 1 of 17 members of that year's team who went on to reach the majors - a record number of players from a Class A team to make the bigs.

CADET COMES HOME: Fort Wayne native Brian Reith is in his 2nd season as Bowling Green's pitching coach, and 5th coaching in the Rays' organization. After graduating from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1996, he was drafted by the Yankees in the 6th round. Reith was traded from New York to Cincinnati in 2000 and made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2001. As a right-handed pitcher, he appeared in 73 games (9 starts) from '01-04. Reith continued pitching as a pro through '09.

A TALENTED SHOWDOWN: This series matches the Midwest League affiliates of the 2 most talented farm bases in professional baseball, according to MLB.com. The Padres own the top farm system in baseball, while the Rays are No. 2 and feature the top prospect in the Tampa Bay's system (No. 12 overall in baseball, per MLB.com) in infielder Wander Franco.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Left-hander Ryan Weathers is tied for 2nd in the MWL in strikeouts with 28... Right-hander Gabe Mosser is tied for the lowest WHIP at 0.53... Outfielder Grant Little is tied for 4th in Hits (21) & 8th in AVG (.344)... Luis Almanzar is tied for 8th in RBIs (12) & 10th in Home Runs (3)... Infielder Xavier Edwards is tied for 4th in Stolen Bases (6)... Catcher Blake Hunt is 7th in RBIs (13)... Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 4th in Stolen Bases (6)... Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is 5th in Hits (20) & 7th in AVG (.345).

STREAKING: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton singled on Monday, extending his on-base streak to 14 games to begin the season. It's tied for the 3rd longest active on-base streak in the Midwest League. His .421 OBP is 11th in the MWL.

