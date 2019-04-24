TinCaps Seek Nominees for Military Salutes in 2019
April 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, along with OmniSource LLC and Steel Dynamics Inc., will salute our military throughout the 2019 season and need your help.
All those who serve our country, or have served, deserve to be saluted. The TinCaps are looking for nominations of active or veteran military personnel to honor at games. If you have a friend or family member you'd like to see honored at Parkview Field, then let the team know.
Selected nominees will be rewarded with VIP treatment at Parkview Field. This includes tickets to the game for them and their family, and recognition on the field before that night's fireworks show.
The TinCaps ask that you submit a short essay explaining why the community should know about your hero's story. Submissions can be completed at TinCapsHeroes.com or be sent to TinCaps Community Engagement Manager Morgan Olson (olson@tincaps.com). You can also call Morgan at 260-407-2812.
Click here to see the 30 dates the TinCaps have fireworks nights in 2019.
"Honoring the men and women that currently serve or have previously served our country is the least we can do," TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. "We're glad to have this special opportunity at Parkview Field to give these heroes the spotlight and thank them from all that they have done and continue to do."
Through the generosity of the OmniSource, Steel Dynamics, caring individual donors, and the San Diego Padres, the TinCaps also invite all members of the military and their families to attend Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Aug. 19 (7:05 p.m.) when the TinCaps host the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Complimentary tickets for that game can be requested at TinCapsMilitary.com.
The TinCaps will wear special camouflage jerseys on Military Appreciation Night. The jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2019
- TinCaps Seek Nominees for Military Salutes in 2019 - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs Outslug Lugnuts, 10-8 - Lansing Lugnuts
- RHP Brett Daniels transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Whitecaps Miss out on Series Sweep - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Camels Remain Unbeaten - Great Lakes Loons
- Bees Conclude Homestand with 6-3 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Reeves Caps Teeter-Totter Game with Walk-Off in 10th - Lake County Captains
- Cubs Hold on to Win Rubber Game and Series vs Lugnuts 10-8 - South Bend Cubs
- Soriano KO'd, Cougars Denied Sweep - Kane County Cougars
- Dragons Fall in Extra Innings, 7-6 at Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- Johnson's Two-Homer Day Leads Hot Rods to 9-2 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Pitcher's Duel Ends in Shutout Loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Hunt Homers, But Fort Wayne Drops the Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Jacob Blank and Joe Cronin join Kernels - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- River Bandits Announce April 26 Home Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Four Winds Invitational to Underwrite Pediatric Eye Imaging Equipment for Beacon Health System - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 24 vs. Bowling Green (Game 19) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Wednesday (Noon Game) - Dayton Dragons
- Manzanero's Three Homers Sink Captains - Lake County Captains
- Bees Lose 2-0 to Cougars - Burlington Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.