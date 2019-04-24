TinCaps Seek Nominees for Military Salutes in 2019

April 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, along with OmniSource LLC and Steel Dynamics Inc., will salute our military throughout the 2019 season and need your help.

All those who serve our country, or have served, deserve to be saluted. The TinCaps are looking for nominations of active or veteran military personnel to honor at games. If you have a friend or family member you'd like to see honored at Parkview Field, then let the team know.

Selected nominees will be rewarded with VIP treatment at Parkview Field. This includes tickets to the game for them and their family, and recognition on the field before that night's fireworks show.

The TinCaps ask that you submit a short essay explaining why the community should know about your hero's story. Submissions can be completed at TinCapsHeroes.com or be sent to TinCaps Community Engagement Manager Morgan Olson (olson@tincaps.com). You can also call Morgan at 260-407-2812.

Click here to see the 30 dates the TinCaps have fireworks nights in 2019.

"Honoring the men and women that currently serve or have previously served our country is the least we can do," TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. "We're glad to have this special opportunity at Parkview Field to give these heroes the spotlight and thank them from all that they have done and continue to do."

Through the generosity of the OmniSource, Steel Dynamics, caring individual donors, and the San Diego Padres, the TinCaps also invite all members of the military and their families to attend Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Aug. 19 (7:05 p.m.) when the TinCaps host the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Complimentary tickets for that game can be requested at TinCapsMilitary.com.

The TinCaps will wear special camouflage jerseys on Military Appreciation Night. The jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.