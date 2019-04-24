Cubs Hold on to Win Rubber Game and Series vs Lugnuts 10-8
April 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
Lansing, MI: In one of the most unordinary three game series you will ever see in Minor League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs and Lansing Lugnuts closed out a three-game set at Cooley Law School Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. In a 10-8 back-and-forth win, the Cubs closed things in Michigan's capitol with a series victory.
Much like game one's 13-10 win, and last night's 6-5 loss, the Cubs were forced to play comeback on multiple occasions. The lead changed five separate times in the series finale. The South Bend starter Cam Sanders came into today's game with 15 scoreless innings pitched. That was ended quickly into the matinee as Lansing went up 1-0 in the bottom of the 1st.
The game went to the top of the 4th inning with a 4-2 Lugnuts lead. Jordan Groshans hit a two-run home run to put Lansing in front. In the 4th, Nelson Velazquez and Rafelin Lorenzo both doubled. Delvin Zinn added a single. The quick start to the frame led to three total runs for South Bend.
The Zinn single was one of his five hits of the day. For Zinn, it was his first professional four and five hit game. He finished the day with two RBI and two runs scored. After the 4th inning, it was 5-4 Cubs.
After Sanders departed after four innings, lefty Ryan Lawlor came in to try to control the middle innings. The former Georgia Bulldog did exactly that and gave Manager Buddy Bailey three scoreless frames and added three strikeouts. Lawlor earned his first win of 2019 and is now 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA.
In even more run support for their reliever, the Cubs exploded with five runs in the top of the 6th inning. Three singles, two doubles, a sacrifice fly, and an error led to the offensive outbreak. Being a bit overshadowed by Zinn's big day was D.J. Artis, who went 2/4 with two runs and a double. Artis also picked up a walk. He leads the team with 12 free passes.
There was an injury scare in the bottom of the 7th as Reggie Pruitt hit a sharp line drive back to the mound, hitting Lawlor in the shin. After being down briefly, Lawlor threw a couple practice pitches and stayed in the game. He finished the 7th inning and capped off a shutout performance.
Ethan Roberts handled the final two innings, but as this series has proved, nothing was easy. Lansing made one final comeback effort with two runs in the bottom of the 9th. Thankfully, the Cubs added all of the insurance runs in the middle innings. That is what saved them. Roberts got the job done and the Cubs escaped with the series win.
Now with a record of 10-9, South Bend will travel home to begin a four-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps tomorrow night. First pitch from Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m.
