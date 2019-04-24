Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Wednesday (Noon Game)

April 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Wednesday, April 24, 2019 l Game # 19

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 12:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-11) at Lake County Captains (11-7)

RH Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.73) vs. RH Shane McCarthy (2-1, 1.69)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the last game of a three-game set. This is game six of a six-game, seven-day road trip for Dayton.

Current Record on Trip: 2-3. 2019 Record vs. Lake County: 2-2.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 7, Lake County 4. Pabel Manzanero became just the fourth player in Dragons history to hit three home runs in one game as the Dragons evened the series at one win apiece. Manzanero hit a two-run homer in the first and solo shots in the fifth and seventh, driving in four runs. Miguel Hernandez added to the attack with two hits including a double and an RBI. Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan recorded the win, going five innings and allowing three runs (two earned) while retiring the last nine batters he faced. Connor Bennett earned his first save.

Team Notes

With a win today, the Dragons can earn their first road series win since they won two-of-three at Beloit July 21-23, 2018. They can also earn a split of the six-game road trip by winning today.

The Dragons have hit 10 home runs over the last seven games after connecting on just three homers in their first 11 games. They have 30 extra base hits in their last eight games (3.8 per game) after collecting 18 in their first 10 games (1.8 per game).

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero hit three home runs on Tuesday night to become the fourth player in Dragons history to do so. He joins Wily Mo Pena (2001), Juan Francisco (2007), and Byron Wiley (2009). Manzanero over his last five games is 10 for 22 (.455) with four home run and two doubles. He is fourth in the MWL in slugging percentage (.610), tied for fourth in home runs, and 12th in batting average (.322).

Jonathan Willems over his last eight games is 11 for 26 (.423) with a home run and three doubles.

Mariel Bautista over his last seven games is 9 for 29 (.310) with three home runs and six RBI. He is tied for fourth in the MWL in HR (4).

Miguel Hernandez has a seven-game hitting streak, going 10 for 26 (.385) with three doubles.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 25 (7:00 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Jeronimo Castro (1-1, 1.38) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 5.25)

Friday, April 26 (7:00 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Stephen Kolek (1-2, 5.51) at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (no record)

Saturday, April 27 (7:08 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Andre Jackson (1-1, 4.60) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-1, 3.32) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, April 28 (2:08 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Josiah Gray at Dayton RH James Marinan (1-1, 4.34) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

