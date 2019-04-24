Four Winds Invitational to Underwrite Pediatric Eye Imaging Equipment for Beacon Health System

April 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce proceeds from the 2019 Four Winds Invitational will underwrite vital equipment for Beacon Health System- the purchase of pediatric eye imaging equipment for Beacon Children's Hospital.

The RetCam3® Pediatric Eye Imaging technology allows physicians to examine and evaluate the eyes of premature and full-term newborns for ocular diseases. Such images allow physicians to establish a baseline for future eye health. It also provides clear information that can be shared between physicians, ocular specialists and parents to make more informed decisions regarding the health of the child.

"To have this sophisticated technology in our facility will save parents and physicians untold amounts of stress by providing them with concrete information regarding the diagnosis and progression of their child's ocular disease," said Larry Tracy, President of Beacon Children's Hospital. "Year after year, the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos have put the health of children and adults of our region first. They support our mission to provide the best possible healing environment for our young patients and their families. We are grateful to the Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos, Blackthorn and all of the sponsors of the Four Winds Invitational whose efforts make all of this possible."

"As a nation the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians are committed to the health and well-being of not just our own citizens, but to the health of the communities in which we live," said Matthew Wesaw, Chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. "We share the core value with Beacon. It's why we're humbled to be in a position to support Beacon Health System through the Four Winds Invitational."

"We are proud of the continued partnership we have with Beacon Health System," said Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos. "It's an honor to help develop projects and services that give back to the community in such an important way."

To date, proceeds from all associated Invitational events have helped construct a multi-story building above the Memorial Leighton Trauma Center for the General Pediatrics Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Newborn Intensive Care unit, and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic. The building, part of the hospital's SHINE Campaign, features extended family rooms, single family rooms, playrooms and teen hideout spaces for patients, Family Enrichment Centers, a rooftop garden, and a butterfly room for families grieving the loss of a child. Funds have also allowed Beacon Children's Hospital to purchase a pediatric ambulance, MedFlight incubator and ultrasound, giraffe warmers for the NICU, and three patient simulators to assist with educating and training area pediatric healthcare professionals. The 2018 Invitational funded two patient power-load systems for pediatric emergency transport, as well as four portable radios to be used during MedFlight patient transfers.

To learn more about the RetCam® Pediatric Eye Imaging technology supported by the Four Winds Invitational, contact Ryann DeMoss at (574) 647-2939 or via email at rdemoss@beaconhealthsystem.org.

The 2019 Four Winds Invitational takes place Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend and is part of the Symetra® Tour - Road to the LPGA®. To learn more about the Four Winds Invitational tournament, contact Tim Firestone of Blackthorn Golf Club at (574) 232-4653, or visit fourwindsinvitational.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.