The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Wednesday. Pitcher Brett Daniels has been transferred from Corpus Christi (Double-A) to Quad Cities. Pitcher Joey Gonzalez has been transferred from Fayetteville (Advanced-A) to Quad Cities. Pitcher Willy Collado has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A). Pitcher Mark Moclair has been placed on the 7-day injured list.

Additions:

RHP Brett Daniels transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities

RHP Joey Gonzalez transferred from Fayetteville to Quad Cities

Subtractions:

RHP Willy Collado transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

RHP Mark Moclair has been placed on the 7-day injured list

Daniels opened the season with the River Bandits and made one appearance before being promoted to Corpus Christi. With the Hooks, the right-hander allowed six runs on eight hits in 8.0 innings of work over three appearances. Daniels was selected in the 17th round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina.

Gonzalez opened the year in extended spring training before receiving an April 13 promotion to Fayetteville. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 earned run average for the Woodpeckers in three relief appearances. Gonzalez was selected in the 28th round of the 2018 draft out of Stetson.

Collado pitched four times out of the River Bandits bullpen and was 1-0 with a 2.35 earned run average. He limited the opposition to a .185 batting average and struck out nine batters in 7.2 innings.

Daniels will resume wearing #19. Gonzalez has been assigned #37. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

