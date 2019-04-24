RHP Brett Daniels transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities
April 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Wednesday. Pitcher Brett Daniels has been transferred from Corpus Christi (Double-A) to Quad Cities. Pitcher Joey Gonzalez has been transferred from Fayetteville (Advanced-A) to Quad Cities. Pitcher Willy Collado has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A). Pitcher Mark Moclair has been placed on the 7-day injured list.
Additions:
RHP Brett Daniels transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities
RHP Joey Gonzalez transferred from Fayetteville to Quad Cities
Subtractions:
RHP Willy Collado transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville
RHP Mark Moclair has been placed on the 7-day injured list
Daniels opened the season with the River Bandits and made one appearance before being promoted to Corpus Christi. With the Hooks, the right-hander allowed six runs on eight hits in 8.0 innings of work over three appearances. Daniels was selected in the 17th round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina.
Gonzalez opened the year in extended spring training before receiving an April 13 promotion to Fayetteville. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 earned run average for the Woodpeckers in three relief appearances. Gonzalez was selected in the 28th round of the 2018 draft out of Stetson.
Collado pitched four times out of the River Bandits bullpen and was 1-0 with a 2.35 earned run average. He limited the opposition to a .185 batting average and struck out nine batters in 7.2 innings.
Daniels will resume wearing #19. Gonzalez has been assigned #37. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2019
- Cubs Outslug Lugnuts, 10-8 - Lansing Lugnuts
- RHP Brett Daniels transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Whitecaps Miss out on Series Sweep - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Camels Remain Unbeaten - Great Lakes Loons
- Bees Conclude Homestand with 6-3 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Reeves Caps Teeter-Totter Game with Walk-Off in 10th - Lake County Captains
- Cubs Hold on to Win Rubber Game and Series vs Lugnuts 10-8 - South Bend Cubs
- Soriano KO'd, Cougars Denied Sweep - Kane County Cougars
- Dragons Fall in Extra Innings, 7-6 at Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- Johnson's Two-Homer Day Leads Hot Rods to 9-2 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Pitcher's Duel Ends in Shutout Loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Hunt Homers, But Fort Wayne Drops the Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Jacob Blank and Joe Cronin join Kernels - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- River Bandits Announce April 26 Home Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Four Winds Invitational to Underwrite Pediatric Eye Imaging Equipment for Beacon Health System - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 24 vs. Bowling Green (Game 19) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Wednesday (Noon Game) - Dayton Dragons
- Manzanero's Three Homers Sink Captains - Lake County Captains
- Bees Lose 2-0 to Cougars - Burlington Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- RHP Brett Daniels transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities
- River Bandits Announce April 26 Home Opener
- Hansen and Freure One-Hit Chiefs in 8-0 Victory
- RHP Riley Cabral transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities
- River Bandits Unable to Solve Parsons in 7-0 Loss