Bees Conclude Homestand with 6-3 Victory
April 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
Burlington salvaged the final game of the short home stand against Kane County, and remained in first place in the Western Division of the Midwest League.
Bees' pitchers scattered seven hits, allowing single runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings. Starter Cristopher Molina went four and a third. He had seven of the 11 strike outs of Cougar hitters. Luis Alvarado got the win in relief, going three and two thirds, striking out three, while walking one. Tyler Smith threw the ninth, notching his second save of the season.
It did not take long for Burlington to grab a lead they would not relinquish. With one out in the bottom of the first, left fielder Jordyn Adams reached on an error. He beat the throw to second on Kevin Maitan's fielder's choice ground ball to third. Spencer Griffin walked to load the bases. Center fielder Nonie Williams walked to drive in a run. Maitan scored on a Francisco Del Valle ground out to first. Bees up 2-0.
The Bees pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the second, as Fitzsimons opened with a single to left. Two outs later Adams walked. Maitan drove Fitzsimons home with a line drive single to center. Griffin drove Adams home with a fly ball double to right. Bees up 4-0.
First baseman Connor Fitzsimons launched a no-doubter in the third inning, one of his three hits on the day. He became the 11th Bees player to hit a home run this year. He also scored twice.
Burlington closed their scoring in the fourth when Maitan collected his second RBI with an infield ground out.
