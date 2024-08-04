Whitecaps FC to Host Pumas UNAM this Wednesday, August 7 at BC Place
August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - It's time for the Leagues Cup knockout round.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be back at BC Place this coming Wednesday, August 7 as they face Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup Round of 32, with the evening kickoff time to be confirmed. Tickets will go on sale on Sunday, August 4 10 a.m. PT at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
The 'Caps advanced to the knockout round from the West 7 group after an entertaining 3-1 win over Club Tijuana at BC Place on Saturday. Fafa Picault and Levonte Johnson each had a goal and an assist, with Pedro Vite scoring the final goal.
Pumas finished in second in the West 1 group after defeating fellow Liga MX side CF Monterrey in a shootout after a 1-1 match on Saturday. The Universitarios are one of the most decorated clubs in Mexico, having won the Primera Division seven times, and the Concacaf Champions Cup three times. In league play this season, Pumas are currently tied for first place in the 2024-25 Liga MX Apertura.
This will be the first ever meeting between Whitecaps FC and Pumas.
Should the 'Caps advance past Pumas, they will play in the Round of 16 on either August 12 or 13.
