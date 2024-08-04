Sporting KC Hosts Toluca FC on Monday

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will continue the club's Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with a rematch against 10-time LIGA MX champions Deportivo Toluca FC at 8 p.m. CT on Monday at Children's Mercy Park.

Tickets, which are included for Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members, are available to purchase online via SeatGeek and college students can take advantage of the Sporting U Pass offering $15 Supporters' Stand tickets. Sporting Kansas City will wear the club's new third kits and ticket holders can pre-order items from the adidas x MLS Archive Collection online at SportingStyle.com for matchday pickup.

Sporting Kansas City and Deportivo Toluca FC have previously played on two occasions. In 2019, Sporting cruised to a 5-0 win on aggregate in a home-and-away series during the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. In 2023, Toluca FC prevailed with a 4-1 victory at Children's Mercy Park in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

Willy Agada scored for Sporting in the defeat and now a year later leads SKC with 11 goals this season in all competitions, including goals in each of his last three matches. Most recently, the 24-year-old Nigerian capped off Sporting's 2-1 comeback over Chicago last weekend with a game-winning goal on a diving header in the 76th minute.

Deportivo Toluca FC also came from behind to defeat Chicago with a 3-1 victory on Thursday courtesy of a Jesus Angulo equalizer and a Marcel Ruiz brace. With victories over Chicago in each team's opening match of Leagues Cup 2024, Sporting KC and Deportivo Toluca FC have both advanced to the Round of 32 and Monday's match-up will now determine the Group 4 winner in the West Region.

LEAGUES CUP 2024 WEST REGION GROUP 4

July 28: Sporting KC 2, Chicago Fire FC 1

Aug. 1: Deportivo Toluca FC 3, Chicago Fire FC 1

Aug. 5: Sporting KC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC

Monday's winner -- to be determined by a penalty shootout if tied after 90 minutes -- will play the first-place team in Group 8 of the West Region (Atlas FC, Houston Dynamo FC or Real Salt Lake) in the Round of 32, while Monday's loser will visit reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew on Aug. 9 at Lower.com Field to begin the Knockout Stage.

Leagues Cup 2024 features all 47 clubs from MLS (29 teams) and LIGA MX (18 teams) in a World Cup-style tournament with the top three teams qualifying for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The single-elimination Knockout Stage begins with the Round of 32 from Aug. 7-9 and will conclude with the final on Aug. 25.

Deportivo Toluca FC, who finished third in the 2024 Clausura, has begun the 2024 Apertura campaign unbeaten through their first four matches (2-0-2) with Paulinho tied for third on the LIGA MX scoring charts with three goals. Led by head coach Renato Paiva, Toluca's roster features a pair of playmakers who featured in Copa America this summer with Mexican striker Alexis Vega and Uruguayan forward Maximiliano Araujo.

Two-time Concacaf champions, Toluca FC is 4-0-1 all-time in Leagues Cup with 17 goals scored in their five previous matches -- all against MLS oppopsition -- in the competition (3.4 per match). In 2023, Toluca FC put four goals past Nashville, Colorado and Kansas City before falling on penalties against Minnesota after a 2-2 stalemate in the Round of 16.

Monday's match will be free to watch on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass in addition to nationally-televised broadcasts on FS1 and UniMas. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action and radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with live streams in the Sporting KC App.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Deportivo Toluca FC

Leagues Cup 2024 | Group Stage

Monday, Aug. 5 | 8 p.m. CT (8:10 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule:

Apple TV | Free on MLS Season Pass

National TV | FS1 and UniMas

English Radio | Sports Radio 810 WHB

Spanish Radio | La Grande 1340 AM

