Q2 Stadium to Host Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match Between Tigres Uanl and CF Pachuca
August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Q2 Stadium will host the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 match between Liga MX teams Tigres UANL and CF Pachuca on Thursday, August 8. The match will be available to watch in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Kickoff time is to be determined.
Austin FC Season Ticket members and Waitlist Members have access to a ticket pre-sale for the match beginning Monday, August 5 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. CT on Monday, August 5.
Both Tigres and Pachuca have previously faced Austin FC in international friendlies at Q2 Stadium in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
