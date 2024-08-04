Rapids Academy Players Lead the Way in Three-Point Performance Over Houston Dynamo 2

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (5-11-3, 19 pts.) defeated Houston Dynamo 2 (6-8-5, 24 pts.) in a 2-1 result at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium on Saturday night. Rapids Academy players Rogelio Garcia and Colton Swan were the difference makers on the night, scoring their first professional goals in a three-point contest.

The first half of the match got off to a slow start with both sides remaining at a nil-nil score line heading into the half.

After some early second half substitutions, Rogelio Garcia found his stride in the 63rd minute after combining with Robinson Aguirre and Marlon Vargas in the midfield for a give and go into the box. Garcia took a single touch and released a shot to the far post for the team's opening goal.

Vargas' assist marked his 14th all-time assist for Rapids 2, setting a record for the most assists in team history.

The second half ticked on and in the 78th minute Colorado earned a free kick from 35 yards out. Midfielder Aguirre stood over the service and placed the ball perfectly on the back post to the head of Swan. The forward's header lofted over the keeper's hands and hit the back of the net for the team's game-winning goal.

Houston ended the night with a goal of their own in the 82nd minute but it was not enough to stop the Rapids from collecting their second-consecutive win at home.

Rapids 2 will hit the road on Wednesday, August 7, to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT at Swangard Stadium.

Notable:

Rapids Academy M Rogelio Garcia and F Colton Swan scored their first professional goals in tonight's match against Houston Dynamo 2.

M Marlon Vargas surpassed Yosuke Hanya for the most assists (14) by a Rapids 2 player during tonight's match against Houston Dynamo 2.

M Robinson Aguirre recorded his second assist of the season, a free kick delivery on the game-winning goal.

Colorado Rapids 2 scored their second set piece goal of the season during tonight's match. The goal marked Rapids 2's first free kick goal of 2024.

Colorado Rapids 2 won two-consecutive matches at home for the first time this season.

M Robinson Aguirre made his 54th appearance for Rapids 2 during tonight's match, surpassing Daouda Amadou for the most appearances in team history.

M Marlon Vargas recorded his 45th appearance and 41st start for Rapids 2, tying Blake Malone for the fifth-most appearances in team history and tying Daouda Amadou for the second-most starts.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the match:

"Yeah, good game, good performance. Obviously, three points have been hard to come by this year but it is more than three points tonight, it is about the performance that was put in. We had contributions from all three branches of the technical arm of our club, First Team, Second Team and Academy. For that, I am really proud. Excellent goals that we scored and sorry that we conceded one, but it is also nice that we end the game with a bit of pressure so long as we come out on the right end of it. They made us work from minute one to minute 96, so it was very pleasing."

On winning two consecutive matches at home:

"It's important. The interruption between the two games, the last game seems like a distant memory, if I am being honest. The performance in Minnesota loomed large. Maybe upon reflection, it is really important and guys should feel that way, it is difficult to come to Colorado and if we put together a performance we should be favored to win. For me, it's all about the last performance and this one was very positive. I suppose it is good and bad. We don't have much time to reflect on it, we have a game forthcoming. For what it was tonight, it was nice. The fans that we did have were boisterous and honestly I believe it had an impact, especially the four guys that were towards one end. If you are out there listening, please come back because it was wonderful."

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 CAPTAIN MARLON VARGAS

On the match:

"First of all, I am really happy with our team's performance. It has been a tough season so far. After our performance in Minnesota, the way we bounced back and responded against a good Houston team that has been on a roll away and home, to get the three points at home is huge. We just have to carry that on to our next opponent, which is Vancouver."

On the impact of the Academy players in tonight's match:

"Happy for them. I remember when I was their age and I went through the same thing. There was older players who I looked up to in the team and it's just a happy moment, especially because, I am going to be honest, I am really hard on the Academy players, especially Rogelio [Garcia]. I expect a lot from him because in preseason he was probably one of the best Academy players we had and he goes down with an injury and I felt like he lost a little bit of confidence with that. He wanted to be with us in Florida, then he had time to recover, rehab, and he has come a long way. It's like a big brother moment. I am just very happy for him, same with Colton [Swan]. Again, another player who has been with us from the very beginning and just happy for him. He has come in and made an impact and that's what we need, especially in tough games like this. We need players coming off the bench and playing their roles and helping the team and bring energy off the bench when most of us are already fatigued. Also, kudos to the Academy. They have prepared a lot of these guys to be ready for us. Again, there are a lot of times in training when I am really hard on them because I expect a lot from them because I am the captain. I think they have the potential and I could teach them about being more experienced in terms of training, how they go about training, off the field as well, being a role model. It's not just me but other guys in the locker room as well. I am just very happy for them and I want them to keep performing that way, it makes it a lot easier for myself. Obviously, for my team as well. If it wasn't for them, we don't win the game if I am being honest. I am very happy for them and glad they helped us get the three points."

