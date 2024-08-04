Real Salt Lake Continues 2024 Leagues Cup Slate Monday at Houston

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (1-0-0, 3 points, West 8 #1; 12-5-8, 44 points, 3rd West MLS) continues its 2024 Leagues Cup group stage Monday in Houston, where an RSL win or regulation draw would advance the Claret-and-Cobalt into the Round of 32 as the West 8 Group Winner. Other various tiebreaker scenarios would likely see RSL advance (see below). Kickoff Monday is at 7:00p MT at Shell Energy Stadium, with the match available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, as Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce (ENG) provide the call, as will Rodolfo Landeros and Martin Zuniga (SPN).

RSL kicked off its 2024 Leagues Cup experience with a 2-1 home victory over Atlas FC (Liga MX), coming back from an early deficit to win on goals from FW Anderson Julio (45+2') and MF Nelson Palacio (79'). Palacio's goal off the bench just one minute after coming on proved to be the game-winner, a nearly 40-yard blast that traveled at 80 miles per hour into the back of the net. RSL FW Andrés Gómez earned the assist on the Julio equalizer in the dying moments of the first half, rewarding yet another standing-room only crowd - including 20,956 for the Leagues Cup opener - at America First Field, which has seen RSL produce six consecutive sellouts and eight in 12 home games this season.

With the Thursday night RSL win, the Utah side boosted its record on Utah soil this year to 9-2-1 / 28 points, while also improving its all-time record against Mexican visitors across friendly, CONCACAF Champions League and Leagues Cup competitions in the Claret-and-Cobalt's 20-year history to 5-6-3 / 18 points.

Monday's trip to Houston sees RSL completes its group stage slate in West 8 facing the Dynamo for the eighth time out of what will be at least nine during the 2023/24 campaigns. Atlas defeated Houston, 1-0, last weekend to set the stage for Monday's critical match, the third time in the last year RSL has traveled to South Texas with elimination on the line. A year ago, RSL faced Houston six times across three competitions, eliminating RSL in both last year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal (3-1 AET) and a tightly-contested first-round, best-of-three series in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs that saw shootout tiebreakers in legs two and three determine the winner.

Earlier this year, RSL defeated Houston, 3-2, on July 3 in a match that saw RSL FW Andrés Gómez provide a goal and two assists, setting up both Diego Luna and Braian Ojeda.

MONDAY'S GROUP WEST 8 ADVANCEMENT SCENARIOS:

While RSL's self-focused and fight-for-each-other culture and mentality will undoubtably dictate pursuit of all three points Monday in Houston, the Utah side can advance into the 2024 Leagues Cup knockout rounds with a wide variety of results against the Dynamo, nearly all pushing RSL through to the Round of 32 as the West 8 Group Winner, likely hosting Monday's Kansas City v. Toluca winner on Friday, August 9, at America First Field in Sandy (7:00p MT).

MONDAY'S RESULT CONSEQUENCE NEXT RSL MATCH:

RSL WIN RSL Group Winner Fri., Aug. 9 in Utah v. Toluca / Kansas City - 7:00p MT

RSL PK WIN RSL Group Winner Fri., Aug. 9 in Utah v. Toluca / Kansas City - 7:00p MT

RSL PK LOSS RSL Group Winner Fri., Aug. 9 in Utah v. Toluca / Kansas City - 7:00p MT

RSL 0-1 LOSS RSL Advances* Fri, Aug. 9 in Utah OR @ San Diego v Club América (MX)

RSL 1-2 LOSS RSL Group Winner Fri., Aug. 9 in Utah v. Toluca / Kansas City - 7:00p MT

OTHER RSL 1-GOAL LOSS RSL Group Winner Fri., Aug. 9 in Utah v. Toluca / Kansas City - 7:00p MT

RSL TWO+ GOAL LOSS ELIMINATED Sat., Aug. 24 in Utah v. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)

* Group Winner determined by "Fair Play" yellow/red card count between RSL and Atlas

MLS GOLDEN BOOT LEADER CHICHO ARANGO SET TO RETURN @ HOUSTON:

The Atlas FC home match represented the fourth and final match with MLS suspension imposed on RSL Captain, Colombian striker and MLS Golden Boot leader Chicho Arango, who missed the 1-1 July 17 RSL draw at LAFC, the 2-3 loss at Colorado on July 20, the July 24 MLS All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Stars.

Chicho - still the League's Golden Boot leader by one goal over D.C. United's Christian Benteke and LAFC man Denis Bouanga despite the Colombian's scoring drought July 13-20 - is eligible to return to action this Monday, August 5 in Houston, returning to the team's training fold Friday after two weeks absent from the Club's Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman.

PALACIO BLAST LATEST IN STRING OF LONG-RANGE RSL HEROICS:

RSL MF Nelson Palacio's scintillating, game-winning ZAPATAZO Thursday from deep - 38 yards out, 78.1 mph (according to Sportrac) - marks the latest in a string of long-range RSL heroics, with Captain Chicho Arango scoring from midfield back on June 1 in a 5-1 home win against Austin as part of his hat trick that day, while MF Pablo Ruiz saw his 68-yard offering at Audi Field in Washington D.C. last summer a finalist for the 2023 MLS Goal of the Year. RSL's Sandy, Utah-based venue might not be a desired place in the future for Mexican power Atlas FC, the Rojinegros also playing at the venue now known as America First Field back in October, 2022, as part of that year's "Leagues Cup Showcase" match. Despite RSL falling at home, 1-2, that midweek October night, the game will be remembered for former RSL Homegrown Aaron Herrera's long-range goal - a 78-yard bombazo - that gave the home side the lead.

TEENAGE GK BEAVERS STEPS UP TO LEAGUES CUP SPOTLIGHT:

RSL Homegrown goalkeeper Gavin Beavers shone brightly Thursday night in his ninth start of the 2024 season across all competitions, making five critical saves to hold Atlas to just the lone goal in RSL's 2-1 comeback victory. With the win, the Las Vegas native improved to 5 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw in MLS, Open Cup and now Leagues Cup action in 2024. Earlier in July, Beavers earned his fourth MLS win of the season over Atlanta at home, again making several highlight-reel saves. While the Rusnák free kick in the 72nd minute at Seattle on May 29 snapped the RSL Academy product's MLS shutout streak at 257 minutes, Beavers had a May 15 clean sheet v SEA, also going the full 90 back on March 9 in the 1-2 loss to Colorado and the 4-0 road win at Chicago. After appearing in 12 games across all competitions last year for RSL, the U.S. Youth international learning the professional game is reunited at the first team level with his mentor, GK coach Mirza Harambasic, with whom he developed his skills with the Real Monarchs and the RSL Academy since 2019. Beavers also started and went the full 90 May 8 in the 2-4 Open Cup loss at New Mexico.

YET ANOTHER BOUNCEBACK RESPONSE DURING MASTROENI ERA:

Once again, the resilience, response and determination of RSL's collective DNA during the Pablo Mastroeni era - also known as the "xDAWG" mentality - was on full display in Thursday's 2-1, come-from-behind home win for RSL against Atlas, following a 12-day break following the disappointing Rocky Mountain Cup loss on July 20 in Colorado. During the 127 games coached by Mastroeni since taking the Claret-and-Cobalt reins in late August, 2021, RSL has dropped back-to-back matches just nine times overall - with four of the nine occurring last August, following the season-ending, non-contact knee injury suffered by metronomic playmaker Pablo Ruiz in mid-August at LAFC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 match.

In those 127 games coached by Pablo, matches following a loss has seen RSL bounce-back successfully and respond with 19 wins and 13 draws against just nine losses, avoiding long droughts and not letting losing streaks fester. Mastroeni's all-time RSL record across all competitions is now 53W-43L-31T mark in MLS reg. season, MLS Cup Playoff, Leagues Cup, Open Cup and int'l friendly matches, guiding the Club to the 2021 MLS Western Conference Final and the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal.

ALL-STARS GLAD, LUNA BACK IN UTAH:

Real Salt Lake saw its two MLS All-Star representatives - DF Justen Glad and MF Diego Luna - return to the Club Friday after spending four days in Columbus, Ohio, as part of Major League Soccer's annual All-Star festivities. Glad was voted into Wilfried Nancy's Starting XI against the Liga MX All-Stars by a combination of fan, player and media voting, playing the entire first 45' and squaring off against such attacking luminaries as Andrés-Pierre Gignac (Tigres), Germán Berterame (Monterrey) and Pedro Rondon (Pachuca). Luna - named a replacement on the roster for teammate Chicho Arango, who was voted in to the XI but later suspended by MLS - entered the match as a first-half substitute for Portland star Evander, the 20-year old RSL man playing the final 20 minutes of the first half. Luna, also the youngest 2024 MLS All-Star, appeared in several events Tuesday night as part of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge as well, grinning ear-to-ear all week and introducing his 18-month old son to iconic CONCACAF players.

LEAGUES CUP POTENTIAL PROVING GROUND FOR SUMMER RSL ADDITIONS:

New RSL signings Benji Michel (on the ground with three weeks of training and 16 minutes of MLS action against Colorado under his belt) and potentially Lachlan Brook (awaiting his U.S. work visa paperwork completion) could utilize the month-long Leagues Cup as an opportunity to integrate with the squad. On July 31, Real Salt Lake added defensive depth to its roster with the signing of DF Javain Brown, the Jamaican international and former Vancouver Whitecaps centerback / right back, who was claimed via Major League Soccer's waiver protocol. Brown - also awaiting his U.S. work visa in order to be added officially to the 2024 RSL roster - is under MLS contract through the end of the ongoing 2024 season, with a Club option for 2025.

"I've always felt that RSL is a top club, in which I see a team and staff who have a great collective spirit," said the 25-year-old Brown, who has now participated in two sessions this weekend with his new team. "I've experienced first-hand the quality of football RSL plays, it's an exciting style for sure. I'm really looking forward to working under Pablo and I'm very appreciative for the opportunity to integrate with him, the staff, and obviously a very talented group of players. To the supporters, I am excited to represent you and this great city. I'll give everything I have to help this club reach its goals, and I can't wait to meet you."

Brown, whose jersey number for RSL this season will be No. 91, boasts 29 appearances with the senior Jamaica National Team, as well as nine appearances with the Reggae Boyz U20 and U23 youth international sides.

Born on March 9, 1999, in Kingston, Jamaica, Brown was selected 23rd overall by Vancouver in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft following three seasons playing college soccer with the Univ. of South Florida. The former Harbour View (Jamaica) professional started 81 of his 107 appearances with the Whitecaps during his four seasons (2021-2024) at BC Place, recording two goals and adding 10 assists across all competitions. Brown helped Vancouver win back-to-back Canadian Championships in 2022 and 2023, also scoring his first MLS goal on July 30, 2022, against Nashville.

OTHER LEAGUES CUP ROSTER ADDITIONS:

Several Monarchs players have been added to the 30-man RSL Leagues Cup roster as well, with HC Pablo Mastroeni able to change players no later than 12 noon MT the day before each game, for which between 18-23 players will dress and be available, including three goalkeepers.

MF Matthew Bell, FW Ilijah Paul, FW Bertin Jacquesson, DF Zack Farnsworth, DF Tommy Silva, GK Fernando Delgado, FW Zavier Gozo, MF Noel Caliskan and D/M Jazi Orozco - who has returned from his early 2024 loan to Larne FC in Northern Ireland - are all on the 2024 RSL Leagues Cup roster, and could potentially be added to the 23-man gameday roster as needed.

Newcomer Lachlan Brook is also occupying an LC roster spot at the moment, but could be replaced should his visa process drag on.

HOME-HEAVY MLS SCHEDULE STARTING AUGUST 24 v SAN JOSE:

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Leagues Cup, RSL plays six of its final nine MLS contests at home, where the Claret-and-Cobalt boast 8 wins and 1 draw against just 2 losses in league action this season. Unless RSL advances to the 2024 Leagues Cup Final Four, it will resume action on Saturday, August 24 at home against San Jose Earthquakes (4-19-2, 14 points, 14th West), the first of two remaining RSL games against the Quakes. RSL also hosts New England Revolution (7-14-2, 23 points, 15th East) to close out August, with Texas road trips to Austin (Sept. 14) and Houston (Sept. 28) sandwiching home games against Dallas and Portland on Sept. 18/21. RSL welcomes Minnesota on Oct. 2 and Vancouver on the Oct. 19 Decision Day, with an Oct. 5 road trip to the Bay Area.

HOUSTON FAMILIARITY BREEDING CONTEMPT IN 2023, 2024:

RSL and Houston faced each other in six games across three separate competitions in 2023, with Monday's Leagues Cup group match representing the second of three known meetings in 2024 action. Houston arrived in Utah back July 3 for the first of at least three 2024 contests, after RSL faced the Dynamo in a Club-high six matches last season across all competitions.

Due to the new for 2024 Leagues Cup seeding formula, RSL once again travels to Houston for a group stage LC match in addition to its two MLS reg. season games against the Dynamo, with RSL snapping a six-game winless run against Houston - all last year - across all competitions, with the early July 3-2 victory in Utah.

Prior to the six-game 2023 streak without a win against the South Texas side, RSL had seen great success against the Dynamo, which defeated RSL for the first time in 11 games dating back to 2017 in last year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal at Shell Energy Stadium.

MEXICAN FOES IN UTAH, ALL-TIME HISTORY:

Real Salt Lake 2-1 win against Atlas means the Utah side emerged Thursday with an all-time 5W-6L-3T home mark against Mexican visitors, also splitting last year's home Leagues Cup matches against Monterrey (0-3 loss, group stage) and a memorable, weather-delayed comeback against Club León (3-1 win, Round of 32). RSL did fall to Atlas FC in 2022 in a stand-alone "Showcase" Leagues Cup contest as well, along with an 0-1 loss to Tigres in 2019 that is known as the "El Gato" game, former head coach Mike Petke's last sideline appearance for RSL.

RSL has hosted legendary powers Cruz Azul (3-1 W in 2010 group), Monterrey (0-1 L in 2011 Final, second leg) and Tigres (1-1 T in 2016 Quarterfinals, second leg) in Utah as part of CONCACAF Champions League competition, posting a 1-1-1 record.

In international friendly action, RSL brought Morelia (1-3 L, 2006), Tigres (1-0 W, 2008), Santos Laguna (1-4 L, 2008), Club América (1-0 W, 2009), Chivas de Guadalajara (1-1 T, 2009), and Xolos (1-1 T, 2014) to either Rice-Eccles Stadium or what was then known as Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

2024 LEAGUES CUP MISCELLANY:

This Summer's Leagues Cup 2024, the second edition of the international soccer competition featuring 77 games involving all 47 top-level clubs from Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This year's month-long tournament, which will again crown a winner among MLS and LIGA MX clubs, unfolds from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 25, 2024, setting the stage for historic and emerging North American club rivalries.

Leagues Cup 2024, to be played in the United States and Canada, will decide three qualifiers for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, which in turns sees that winner represent the region at the FIFA Club World Cup. This innovative club tournament has redefined soccer tournament competition, showcasing the best talent in North America and the intensity of the competition.

Last week, rosters for all 47 teams were released, including the 2024 RSL Leagues Cup roster as it currently stands. RSL can add to and/or edit its 30-man roster for the tourney as desired changes / eligibility evolves over the course of the next month, while adhering to tournament guidelines.

