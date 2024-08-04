LAFC to Host Austin FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 at BMO Stadium on August 7
August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will host Austin FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at BMO Stadium.
LAFC took second in Group West 7, qualifying for the Leagues Cup Round of 32 after earning four points from its two Group Stage games, three from its 3-0 win over Club Tijuana and a point from its 2-2 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps.
As the higher seeded team, based on the tiered Leagues Cup Ranking system, LAFC will host this Round-of-32 knockout-stage match.
The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera. Kickoff time for the knockout-round match will be announced soon.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2024
- Rapids Set for Matchup against Club León with Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Spot on the Line - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Hosts Toluca FC on Monday - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy Square off against Club Deportivo Guadalajara in Leagues Cup 2024 Action at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Sunday, August 4 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against Liga MX Side Club Necaxa Sunday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host Austin FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 at BMO Stadium on August 7 - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Wrap Leagues Cup Group Stage Play Versus Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC to Host Pumas UNAM this Wednesday, August 7 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2024 Leagues Cup Slate Monday at Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Down Club Tijuana, 3-1 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Rapids Academy Players Lead the Way in Three-Point Performance Over Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC to Host Austin FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 at BMO Stadium on August 7
- LAFC Loans Forward TomÁs Ángel to Phoenix Rising of Usl
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup Round of 32
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Lewis O'Brien on Loan from Nottingham Forest
- LAFC Hosts Vancouver in 2024 Leagues Cup on Tuesday, July 30, at BMO Stadium