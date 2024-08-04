LAFC to Host Austin FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 at BMO Stadium on August 7

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will host Austin FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at BMO Stadium.

LAFC took second in Group West 7, qualifying for the Leagues Cup Round of 32 after earning four points from its two Group Stage games, three from its 3-0 win over Club Tijuana and a point from its 2-2 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

As the higher seeded team, based on the tiered Leagues Cup Ranking system, LAFC will host this Round-of-32 knockout-stage match.

The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera. Kickoff time for the knockout-round match will be announced soon.

