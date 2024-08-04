Houston Dynamo FC Wrap Leagues Cup Group Stage Play Versus Real Salt Lake
August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON ( - Houston Dynamo FC finish Leagues Cup Group Stage play versus fellow MLS side Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium on Monday, Aug. 5, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT.
The Dynamo need to win by two goals or more on Monday to win the group or win by one goal (excluding 1-0 or 2-1) to finish second in the group and advance. Additionally, if Houston wins 2-1 on Monday, either Atlas or the Dynamo will advance determined by fair play.
If the Dynamo win their group, they will host either LIGA MX side Toluca or MLS side Sporting Kansas City at Shell Energy Stadium in the Round of 32 on Friday, Aug. 9. If Houston finishes second in the group, they will travel to face LIGA MX side Club America at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California on Friday, Aug. 9.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake
WHEN:
Monday, Aug. 5 - 8:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros and Mariano Trujillo
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
