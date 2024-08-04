Atlanta United Falls to Santos Laguna in Penalty Kicks, Exits Leagues Cup 2024

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United played Santos Laguna to a 0-0 draw in its second Leagues Cup Group Stage match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon. Santos Laguna won the penalty shootout 5-3 to claim the extra point and win the head-to-head tiebreaker to put them through to the knockout stage.

The first half of the match was largely quiet for both sides, though Atlanta was able to create a handful of opportunities in the final third. Saba Lobjanidze carved out the most dangerous chance for either team in the 14th minute after going directly for goal off a free kick on the left flank, but Santos' Carlos Acevedo knocked his opportunity out for a corner. Later in the 40th minute, Xande Silva cut in from the left side before launching a long-ranged shot from 30-yards out heading towards the bottom right corner, however, his strike was deflected and saved by the keeper.

Neither side was successful in breaking through in the final 45 minutes. Santos Laguna's best opportunity of the half came from Ramiro Sordo in the 52nd minute after the winger cut back from his defender outside the penalty area to get off a left-footed shot but Atlanta keeper Josh Cohen dove to punch his attempt away. The 5-Stripes had a chance in the 72nd minute after midfielder Edwin Mosquera entered the match to flick a cross into the box that met the head of an unmarked Lobjanidze, but his shot was saved up the middle by the Santos goalkeeper.

The contest ended in a scoreless draw through 90 minutes, which led to a penalty shootout to determine which club would receive the extra point and move on to the knockout stage of Leagues Cup. Each side traded successful attempts until Atlanta's Jamal Thiaré stepped up as the fourth penalty taker and had his shot saved as he sent it to the bottom right.

Atlanta United returns to MLS regular season play on Sunday, Aug. 24 when it travels to take on LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 12-10 Santos Laguna

Shots on target: 6-3 Santos Laguna

Corner kicks: 7-6 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 17-13 Santos Laguna

xG: 1.1 - 1.1

Possession: 54.0% - 46.0% Santos Laguna

Passing accuracy: 86.9% - 85.0% Santos Laguna

Scoring

N/A

Disciplinary

ATL - Brooks Lennon Y 11'

ATL - Rob Valentino Y 11'

SAN - Jordan Carillo Y 54'

ATL - Tristan Myumba Y 54'

ATL - Xande Silva Y 60'

SAN - Antony Lozano Y 60'

SAN - Santiago Nunez Y 61'

SAN - Bruno Agustin Y 90'+6'

Notes

Pedro Amador made his first start for Atlanta United.

Bartosz Slisz wore the captain armband for the first time for Atlanta United.

Edwin Mosquera made his first appearance since Houston Dynamo on June 15.

Attendance: 29,188

Penalty Shootout:

ATL

Saba Lobjanidze - Ã¢Å...

Dax McCarty - Ã¢Å...

Nick Firmino - Ã¢Å...

Jamal Thiaré - Ã¢ÂÅ

SAN

Santiago Muñóz - Ã¢Å...

Antony Lozano - Ã¢Å...

Santiago Núñez - Ã¢Å...

Franco Fagúndez - Ã¢Å...

JJ Macías - Ã¢Å...

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Josh Cohen

D: Pedro Amador (Matt Edwards - 71')

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Luis Abram

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Bartosz Slisz (c)

M: Tristan Muyumba (Edwin Mosquera - 71')

M: Jay Fortune (Dax McCarty - 79')

F: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Xande Silva (Nick Firmino - 89')

F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré - HT)

Substitutes not used:

Brad Guzan

Quentin Westberg

Derrick Williams

Luke Brennan

Efraín Morales

Tyler Wolff

SANTOS LAGUNA STARTING LINEUP

GK: Carlos Acevedo (c)

D: Bruno Agustin (Santiago Muñóz - 90'+7')

D: Anderson Bardales (Hugo Rodriguez - 85')

D: Santiago Núñez

D: Salvador Mariscal

M: Jordan Carillo (JJ Macías - 90'+7')

M: Franco Fagúndez

M: Antony Lozano

F: Santiago Naveda

F: Diego Vazquez

F: Ramiro Sordo (Francisco Villalba - 83')

Substitutes not used:

Ismael Solorzano

Aldo Lopez

Emmanuel Echverria

Vladimir Lorona

Luis Gutierrez

Hector Holguin Perez

David Sanchez

Tahiel Jimenez

OFFICIALS

Ivan Barton (referee), David Santos (assistant), Henri Esquivel (assistant), Merlin Rodriguez (fourth), Erick Galindo (VAR), Felisha Mariscal (AVAR)

