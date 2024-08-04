Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against Liga MX Side Club Necaxa Sunday Night
August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with its final Group Stage match on Sunday night against Liga MX side Club Necaxa on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, UniMás, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green currently sit in first place in the West 6 Group with three points after defeating Minnesota 2-0 on July 26. Minnesota sits in second place and Club Nexaca in third place with three and zero points, respectively. Seattle advances to the Round of 32 with any result but a four-plus goal loss to Club Necaxa.
Should Seattle advance, its Round of 32 opponent will be out of the West 2 Group which consists of the LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes and Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara. Sounders FC would host either LA Galaxy or San Jose but would travel to face C.D. Guadalajara. Match information, including location, date and time, will be announced after tonight's match should Seattle advance.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Warren Barton
Talent (Spanish): John Laguna, Martin Zuniga
National TV (English): FS1
Talent: Joe Malfa & Jamie Watson
National TV (Spanish): UniMás
Talent: Enrique Bermudez, Ramses Sandoval, Enrique Borja, Ivan Zamorano & Diego Medina
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC huddle
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2024
- Rapids Set for Matchup against Club León with Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Spot on the Line - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Hosts Toluca FC on Monday - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy Square off against Club Deportivo Guadalajara in Leagues Cup 2024 Action at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Sunday, August 4 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against Liga MX Side Club Necaxa Sunday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host Austin FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 at BMO Stadium on August 7 - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Wrap Leagues Cup Group Stage Play Versus Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC to Host Pumas UNAM this Wednesday, August 7 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2024 Leagues Cup Slate Monday at Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Down Club Tijuana, 3-1 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Rapids Academy Players Lead the Way in Three-Point Performance Over Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against Liga MX Side Club Necaxa Sunday Night
- Cody Baker Undergoes Successful Surgery
- Sounders FC Receives $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money
- Sounders FC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 Action Home with 2-0 Win Over Minnesota
- Sounders FC Begins Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign Friday Night against Minnesota United FC