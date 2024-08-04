Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against Liga MX Side Club Necaxa Sunday Night

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with its final Group Stage match on Sunday night against Liga MX side Club Necaxa on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, UniMás, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green currently sit in first place in the West 6 Group with three points after defeating Minnesota 2-0 on July 26. Minnesota sits in second place and Club Nexaca in third place with three and zero points, respectively. Seattle advances to the Round of 32 with any result but a four-plus goal loss to Club Necaxa.

Should Seattle advance, its Round of 32 opponent will be out of the West 2 Group which consists of the LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes and Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara. Sounders FC would host either LA Galaxy or San Jose but would travel to face C.D. Guadalajara. Match information, including location, date and time, will be announced after tonight's match should Seattle advance.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Warren Barton

Talent (Spanish): John Laguna, Martin Zuniga

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: Joe Malfa & Jamie Watson

National TV (Spanish): UniMás

Talent: Enrique Bermudez, Ramses Sandoval, Enrique Borja, Ivan Zamorano & Diego Medina

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.