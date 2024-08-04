Union Advances to Leagues Cup Round of 32; Face CF Montréal at Subaru Park
August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Cruz Azul in their final group stage match of the 2024 Leagues Cup on Sunday night, drawing 1-1. With the draw, the Union topped the group with four points to advance to the Leagues Cup Round of 32. Cruz Azul opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a goal by Carlos Rotondi. In the second half, the Union responded in the 88th minute when midfielder Dániel Gazdag netted his fifth career Leagues Cup goal. After a draw in regulation, the two sides went into a post regulation shootout, where Cruz Azul earned the extra point.
The Union host CF Montréal in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Friday, August 9 (Time TBA/Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 1(3) - Cruz Azul 1(5)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, August 4, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Jorge Peregrina
AR1: Gerson Orellana
AR2: Iroots Appleton
4TH: José Fuentes Godinez
VAR: Ricardo Montero
Weather: 80 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
CAZ - Carlos Rotondi (Gutiérrez) 41'
PHI - Dániel Gazdag (unassisted) 88'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 3'
PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 37'
CAZ - Luis Romo (caution) 51'
PHI - Damion Lowe (caution) 55'
PHI - Dániel Gazdag (caution) 59'
CAZ - Carlos Rotondi (caution) 59'
CAZ - Carlos Antuna (caution) 90+2'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Damion Lowe, Olivier Mbaizo (Jesus Bueno 82'); Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya (Leon Flach 64'), Quinn Sullivan (Jakob Glesnes 90+2'), Dániel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Samuel Adeniran 64'), Tai Baribo.
Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Holden Trent; Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Olney, Cavan Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello, Chris Donovan.
Cruz Azul: Kevin Mier; Jorge Sanchez (Camilo Candido 90'+7'), Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi; Erik Lira (Andres Montano 90'+7'), Lorenzo Faravelli (Carlos Rodriguez 73'), Alexis Gutiérrez (Carlos Antuna 80'), Jose Rivero, Luis Romo, Georgios Giakoumakis (Angel Sepulveda 73'), Carlos Rotondi.
Substitutes not used: Andres Gudino, Luis Jimenez; Amaury Garcia, Raymundo Rubio, Jose Suarez, Jorge Garcia, Bryan Gamboa.
TEAM NOTES
Midfielder Daniel Gazdag his fifth career Leagues Cup goal.
