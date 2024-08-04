Union Advances to Leagues Cup Round of 32; Face CF Montréal at Subaru Park

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Cruz Azul in their final group stage match of the 2024 Leagues Cup on Sunday night, drawing 1-1. With the draw, the Union topped the group with four points to advance to the Leagues Cup Round of 32. Cruz Azul opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a goal by Carlos Rotondi. In the second half, the Union responded in the 88th minute when midfielder Dániel Gazdag netted his fifth career Leagues Cup goal. After a draw in regulation, the two sides went into a post regulation shootout, where Cruz Azul earned the extra point.

The Union host CF Montréal in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Friday, August 9 (Time TBA/Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 1(3) - Cruz Azul 1(5)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, August 4, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Jorge Peregrina

AR1: Gerson Orellana

AR2: Iroots Appleton

4TH: José Fuentes Godinez

VAR: Ricardo Montero

Weather: 80 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CAZ - Carlos Rotondi (Gutiérrez) 41'

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (unassisted) 88'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 3'

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 37'

CAZ - Luis Romo (caution) 51'

PHI - Damion Lowe (caution) 55'

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (caution) 59'

CAZ - Carlos Rotondi (caution) 59'

CAZ - Carlos Antuna (caution) 90+2'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Damion Lowe, Olivier Mbaizo (Jesus Bueno 82'); Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya (Leon Flach 64'), Quinn Sullivan (Jakob Glesnes 90+2'), Dániel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Samuel Adeniran 64'), Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Holden Trent; Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Olney, Cavan Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello, Chris Donovan.

Cruz Azul: Kevin Mier; Jorge Sanchez (Camilo Candido 90'+7'), Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi; Erik Lira (Andres Montano 90'+7'), Lorenzo Faravelli (Carlos Rodriguez 73'), Alexis Gutiérrez (Carlos Antuna 80'), Jose Rivero, Luis Romo, Georgios Giakoumakis (Angel Sepulveda 73'), Carlos Rotondi.

Substitutes not used: Andres Gudino, Luis Jimenez; Amaury Garcia, Raymundo Rubio, Jose Suarez, Jorge Garcia, Bryan Gamboa.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag his fifth career Leagues Cup goal.

The Union host CF Montréal in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Friday, August 9 (Time TBA/Apple TV).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.