Charlotte FC Eliminated in Leagues Cup 2024

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







After tonight's result in Philadelphia, Charlotte FC are officially eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024.

Cruz Azul defeated Philadelphia Union in penalties, securing both teams places in the Round of 32.

FINAL EAST 4 STANDINGS

1. Philadelphia Union, 1-1-0, 4 Points

2. Cruz Azul, 0-2-0, 3 Points

3. Charlotte FC, 0-1-1, 2 Points

