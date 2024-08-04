Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to Short-Term Agreement
August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II forward Julian Altobelli to an MLS short-term agreement for Sunday's Leagues Cup match against C.F. Pachuca at BMO Field. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.
Altobelli, 21, originally signed with Toronto FC II on December 16, 2020, and made his Young Reds debut against FC Tucson on May 26, 2021, in USL League One action. Altobelli has scored 13 goals and registered nine assists in 86 combined appearances across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One) across four seasons (2021-2024) for the Young Reds. In TFC II's all-time history charts, Altobelli sits first in appearances (86), third in goals (13) and joint-first in assists (9). The Woodbridge, Ontario native has appeared in 15 matches scoring three goals and registering two assists for the Young Reds this season. He originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in January 2014 and signed his first professional contract with York United (formerly York9 FC) of the Canadian Premier League in May 2020 before joining TFC II in December 2020.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II forward Julian Altobelli to an MLS short-term agreement for Sunday's Leagues Cup match against C.F. Pachuca.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2024
- Rapids Set for Matchup against Club León with Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Spot on the Line - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Hosts Toluca FC on Monday - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy Square off against Club Deportivo Guadalajara in Leagues Cup 2024 Action at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Sunday, August 4 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against Liga MX Side Club Necaxa Sunday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host Austin FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 at BMO Stadium on August 7 - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Wrap Leagues Cup Group Stage Play Versus Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC to Host Pumas UNAM this Wednesday, August 7 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2024 Leagues Cup Slate Monday at Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Down Club Tijuana, 3-1 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Rapids Academy Players Lead the Way in Three-Point Performance Over Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to Short-Term Agreement
- Leagues Cup: New York Red Bulls (0) - Toronto FC (0) Postgame Summary
- Toronto Argonauts Celebrate Afro-Caribbean Heritage on July 27
- Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2024 Unified Exchange Roster
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Henry Wingo