LA Galaxy Square off against Club Deportivo Guadalajara in Leagues Cup 2024 Action at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Sunday, August 4

August 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES (Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024) - The LA Galaxy close out Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage action when the club squares off against Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Sunday, Aug. 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

LA Galaxy Against C.D. Guadalajara

Sunday's Leagues Cup match marks the fifth all-time meeting between the LA Galaxy and C.D. Guadalajara, with the Galaxy leading the series 2-1-1. In the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, LA and Chivas played to a scoreless draw in regulation, before the Galaxy defeated Guadalajara 5-4 on penalties in front of 27,103 fans at Soldier Field in a friendly on July 6, 1997. In the second meeting between the two teams, the Galaxy earned a 3-1 win over Chivas before 14,106 fans at Rose Bowl Stadium on Aug. 4, 1999. LA fell 2-1 to Guadalajara before 37,337 fans at LA Memorial Coliseum in SuperLiga Group Stage play on July 28, 2007, in the third all-time meeting between the two teams. Playing in the first-ever soccer match at SoFi Stadium, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-0 win over Guadalajara before a sell-out crowd of 71,189 fans for the Leagues Cup Showcase on Aug. 3, 2022.

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 12 MLS league matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 9-0-3 (30 GF, 17 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won seven consecutive matches played (7-0-0) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 19-9 during that span. In 12 matches played at DHSP during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has tallied eight goals and eight assists. Joseph Paintsil has totaled 11 goal contributions (5 goals, 6 assists) in 10 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park this season, while Riqui Puig has five goals and six assists in 10 matches played at the venue in 2024.

LA's Form Entering League Cup Match Against Guadalajara

In 27 matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a 15-5-7 record (52 GF, 38 GA). With the 2-1 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on July 31, the LA Galaxy advanced to the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024. In 10 games played across all competitions dating back to June 15, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 8-2-0 (21 GF, 12 GA). Through 26 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the Galaxy hold a 14-5-7 record (50 GF, 37 GA; 49 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara vs. LA Galaxy

Leagues Cup 2024 | Group West 2

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Jesus Bracamante (Analyst)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.