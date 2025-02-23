Wenatchee Erases Three-Goal Portland Lead, Adds to Point Total Despite 4-3 Loss Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. - Win or lose, the Wenatchee Wild continue to add to their point total in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Hockey League's Western Conference.

Wenatchee wiped out a three-goal Portland lead at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the second time this season, but left the Rose Quarter with just the one point in a 4-3 overtime defeat Saturday. Special teams were a specialty for the Wild, finishing perfect once again on the penalty kill while scoring their first power play goal since February 11.

A 2-on-1 opportunity on the penalty kill put the Winterhawks in front first at 8:47 of the opening period - Josh Zakreski's shot from the left wing rebounded out to Kyle Chyzowski on the right side, who potted the second chance with 11 seconds remaining in Wenatchee's first power play of the night.

Joel Plante made it a 2-0 game near the halfway mark of the contest, driving the puck down the left wing before crossing in front of the net and sending a forehand chance past Alex Garrett. A Carter Sotheran takeaway helped set up Chyzowski's second goal of the game at 13:12 of the second, with Chyzowski hitting the net on a one-timer from the edge of the slot.

Wenatchee's first goal came on the power play, and a video review helped the Wild earn it. With 1:58 left in the second period, Miles Cooper found Reid Andresen at the back post, and his jam shot just jumped over the goal line before Portland goaltender Ondrej Stebetak could haul it into his mitt. While that goal allowed the Wild to claim success on the power play, Cooper teamed up with Zane Saab on the penalty kill for a shorthanded tally with 9:07 to go. The pair challenged five Winterhawks as Saab found Cooper in the slot with a pass from the right wing, and Cooper slipped his shot through underneath Stebetak to cut the lead to one.

Eastyn Mannix's toss from the right point erased the lead entirely with 4:33 to go, catching a piece of Saab's stick on its way to the net. With the Wild playing their fifth overtime in their last six games, though, the Winterhawks got the only shot on goal in the extra period - Chyzowski completed the hat trick at the 41-second mark, sending one past Garrett after weaving the puck to his forehand side in the right circle.

Alex Weiermair picked up a pair of assists to go with Chyzowski's three-goal night, while Stebetak made 22 saves to earn his 20 th win of the season. Portland climbed to 31-21-2-1 with the win. Saab and Cooper each closed the night with a goal and an assist for the Wild, while Garrett stopped 26 shots, narrowly missing his first win in a Wenatchee uniform.

In all, the Wild ended Saturday's game 4-for-6 on special teams, including a 3-for-3 mark on the penalty kill, moving to 19-29-7-1 on the year. The extra point in the standings propelled them past Kamloops into the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings, while Seattle's win over Everett Saturday put them four points ahead for the eighth spot with a dozen games left on each team's schedule.

With just five home games remaining on their regular-season slate, the Wild return to home ice Sunday afternoon for Pucks & Paws Night and Walt the Wolf's 17 th birthday bash. The opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is slated for 4 p.m.

